3 Zodiac Signs Learn To Listen To Their Friends When It Comes To Love, On September 6, 2023

Ever get the feeling that you should have listened to your friends advice, but you didn't and now, here you are, stuck. Shoulda, woulda, coulda, didn't. Now ... deal. September 6, 2023 brings us the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, and this transit ultimately has us asking ourselves, 'Did I make a mistake in love?' Yeppers, you sure did. And if you are one of the three zodiac signs who really take the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini to heart, then you probably already know who you are.

Today is for regret in love; not the heavy kind. We're not going to knock ourselves out today with dread and self disgust, we're merely going to recognize that next time our friends suggest that we might do things 'differently,' we will at least consider their advice. Next time. Perhaps we are just in a state of denial at the time we went ahead with our grand relationship plans, and taking into consideration of naysaying friends was just not part of the agenda.

We didn't listen to the advice of friends when it came to our love life, and now it's their turn to say everyone's favorite words: "I told you so."

What we really don't want to have to admit is that our friends' advice has something to do with our present love life. OK, they were right, we were wrong, and yes, our romantic partner is definitely not all that and a bag of chips, as we had them pegged for, initially.

When Last Quarter Moon in Gemini is in town, we are either on this side of the fence, or that side, and on this day, September 6, 2023, we are on the side that says, "I should have listened to my friends. Yikes almighty." These three zodiac signs will know better next time.

Starting September 6, 2023, these three zodiac signs may learn to listen to their friends when it comes to love.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Listening to the advice of friends is really not your style, mainly because you believe you know what's best for you and that you are more insightful into your own life than they are. At one point, your friends may have pointed something out about the person you are presently in a romantic relationship with, and you found their 'insight' to be offensive, which put you on the defense.

In your defensive state, you decided to switch off their opinion and just go with your heart. During the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini on September 6, 2023, you'll see that they were right and that shutting them off like that was, indeed wrong though that's not going to make you run back them apologizing. What you do know is that they gave you good, solid advice and that you shunned them for it. OK, live and learn.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You really aren't the kind of person that plays by the rules created by other people, and so when your friends tell you that there's something wrong with the person you are in a relationship with, you promptly ignore them, chalking those friends off as 'jealous' or 'judgmental.'

The last thing you need is for someone to judge how you relate to your partners, and yet, during the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini on September 6, 2023, you'll notice that ... yikes ... those friends of yours were right. There IS something wrong with your relationship and your partner and this may be one of those things that you have to concede to. Your friends were right, and you didn't see it until it was too late. Next time, you'll at least take into consideration what they say.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You saw the writing on the wall in the very beginning of the relationship you are in now, but that writing suggested an ugliness that you definitely didn't want to think about. However, your good friends noticed it right off the bat and warned you about the person you're with. They advised you to remember your old patterns and how they harmed you in the past, and that it's time you wise up and start opening your eyes to the truth.

During the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini on September 6, 2023, you'll see that truth glaring at you and it will show you that you haven't broken away from the pattern of taking in people who are no good for you. Your friends are trying to protect you; don't ignore them. They aren't trying to foist their opinion, they are honestly just trying to help you see what's right in front of your face.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.