These 4 Zodiac Signs May Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships This Week

How cruel it is that we can fall in love with someone one day and then fall out of love with them on another day. Ah, being a human is a fickle experience, yet this is 'us' as they say. We are idealists and we want what we want. As it is said, 'the heart wants what the heart wants,' but what happens when it no longer wants what it has received in such loving abundance? What happens is that we end it. We fall out of love and can't lie to ourselves about what's happening. That is how it goes for four zodiac signs this week, September 4 -10, 2023.

We have a major transit that adds to this situation, one of Jupiter retrograde. And, while Jupiter tends to be a helpful transit, no matter how it's presented, the 'help' we'll receive this week will come in the form of 'tough love.' If we are to be happy again, then we will need to be tough, and that toughness will get us OUT of the relationships we are presently in.

For the four zodiac signs who know what they must do, it's not easy, but it will be done. We've got the North Node trine Lilith, which is a scarce aspect, but it is the kicker this week and the one that's going to make the best of Jupiter's retrograde by letting us know what must be done and what must be done is that we need to end this relationship, right here, right now.

Moon square Saturn reminds us that we can no longer continue at this rate. We are unhappy and we need change. As the last quarter Moon in Gemini helps us bid farewell to an unwanted partner, we will usher in Sun trine Jupiter, ironically making everything feel better. We'll be traveling on a rough road this week, but as they say, "It's a dirty job, but somebody's gotta do it." We are that 'somebody.'

Four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end their relationships this week:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll be reacting heavily to Lilith energy this week, Taurus, and it will have you wanting to rebel against the situation you're presently in. Your romantic life didn't pan out as you'd wish, but you're also not in the mood to keep trying indefinitely. What has turned into 'nightly talks with your partner on the topic of change' has now become something you dread because you've realized that ... nothing changes.

They don't want to improve and try new things, and that's all you want all the time. What Lilith energy does for you is that it makes you realize that you are bored with the relationship and that all you see in the future is more boredom. Oh, that just cannot be, and it will not be because you will end it during the week of September 4 -10, 2023. No more second, third or fourth chances. It's done.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You did not see this one coming, but now that it's here, you can't deny what's going on in your heart, and that is that you have fallen out of love with the person you thought you'd spend your entire life with. This hurts you to your core but ironically inspires you to do something about it.

When it hits, it hits, and you know your partner is not who they say they are, and you don't feel you can trust them. Once the trust dries up for you, Leo, it's an impossible game to try and get it back. During Moon trine Pluto, you will see the ending all too clearly, and you'll want to go after it. Jupiter retrograde might pull you back, but you will fight it. You can no longer 'unsee' what you saw, and with this said, you will end your relationship this week.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have been at the tipping point for way too long regarding your relationship, and this week seems to be the straw that officially breaks the camel's back. It's over. You know it, they know it and what's the point of trying in your mind? You did the 'trying' routine, and all it's gotten you was more of the same: nothing.

You'll realize you are tapped on communication during this week's transit of Moon square Mercury. You've got nothing left to work with. If you think about it, you don't want to try anymore. You want more out of your life and this person seems to be draining you from your last bit of positivity. You know that you'll be happy again, but to get to that place, you will have to leave the relationship you are presently in. It happens, Libra.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel like you are all out of love for someone you believed in for so long. You feel like the relationship went sour and you started noticing it when they would dump all their problems on you, as if your job was to listen to them and when you would reach out to them, they'd go AWOL. What started as a joyous relationship of sharing and loving has now turned into a one-sided nothingness, and you're not only tired of being dumped on.

You're over it, for real. This week makes it official: You will shut this person off. Taking them seriously or caring for them only ends up with you being ignored and used by them. This is the week you use that Jupiter energy to your advantage. You don't need or want them, and the days are over when you allow someone to treat you this way. Nevermore!

