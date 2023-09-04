3 Specific Zodiac Signs May Feel Unloved On September 5, 2023

If ever there was a day that was practically created for certain people to take things the wrong way, it might be today, during Moon square Saturn on September 5, 2023. Saturn transits tend to show us our fears, and sometimes those fears manifest as feelings of doubt; we may even go so far as to interpret our own feelings as being unworthy, or unlovable. We are certainly non of those things, but leave it to the human heart to discover new ways to feel bad! We are so full of potential and love, and yet, we have our days. Today is 'one of those days' and for three zodiac signs, the feeling is akin to believing one's self to be unloved.

We just don't feel the love today. We want to, and the more we search, the farther love seems to be from us. What we are definitely doing in this case is that we're searching in all the wrong areas, and we are going in intentionally but unconsciously. OK, what the heck does that mean? It means that in order to prove to ourselves that we are unworthy of love, we seek love out in places where we KNOW we're not going to find it. It's sort of like a negative reinforcement kind of day; we want to feel sorry for ourselves, and we need the right kind of scenario to wallow in. Hey, it happens, and hey, we'll get over it, too.

Three zodiac signs feel unloved today during the transit of Moon square Saturn because it is this transit that has us thinking we aren't worthy of love. We're either taking something someone said out of context and making it our own personal pity party, or we're looking for attention. If we're feeling unloved today, consider this to be a mood, not a permanent condition...and please, feel better. This is small potatoes and will definitely not affect us tomorrow. These three zodiac signs will feel unloved on September 5, 2023.

Three zodiac signs who may feel unloved on September 5, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are ordinarily someone who tends to be a little more sensitive than is comfortable for you and while you don't want to push that too far, you won't be able to help it on September 5, 2023. You've got the transit of Moon square Saturn hovering over you and it's making you feel as though you deserve whatever 'bad' it is that you're going through.

What's interesting is that you may not be experiencing anything 'bad' particularly, but you are looking for it, and that's pretty typical of a Saturn transit, especially in terms of how a person born under the sign of Cancer interprets it. You will feel unloved today, but this feeling seems to come out of nowhere. Nobody said anything to you to prompt this kind of feeling, and yet, Moon square Saturn has you feeling like you can't be loved. So untrue, Cancer!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Guilt is what brings you to the edge of your emotional health on this day, and that is because you recently said something to someone, in that Scorpio tone of yours, that you regret. Now, on September 5, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Saturn, your guilt has come to haunt you and it's taking its toll on your psyche by making you feel as though you are unworthy of being loved.

Saturn is definitely a tough customer to deal with, and you won't know what to feel or where to put your emotions on this day, but one thing is for sure; guilt is at the bottom of it all. You feel guilty about being 'mean' to someone, and now you feel as though you are unlovable. Do yourself a favor; apologize and clear your mind. It would do both of you a world of good, and then, you'd feel a little more lovable again.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Here's a situation where you literally don't know why you feel so unloved, but you know that it's leading you to confront certain people in your life so that you can demand to know what they think of you. This comes out of nowhere — to them, but in your mind, on September 5, 2023 during Moon square Saturn, it feels like knowing what they think is all you've ever wanted.

You need to know if so and so loves you, because for some reason, you don't already know that they absolutely do. In your case, Pisces, you are transferring your need for positive and affirming attention into feelings of being unloved. You have created a drama for no reason at all, when the only thing you really need to know is that you are safe, secure and completely loved. Ask your partner how they feel, but do not assume they feel anything but happy to be with you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.