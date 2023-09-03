The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Good Results From Hard Work This Week

What may make this week tough for three zodiac signs isn't so much about the layout of negatively charged transits but how we handle the positive ones. Because we have a major retrograde this week, Jupiter in retrograde, to be exact, this transit tends to drag us down. That means that even if our surroundings are happy, peppy and bursting with love, we may still feel blue. Many good Moon transits are happening this week, and our hope lies in the idea that if we can open to goodness, we may drag ourselves out of the retrograde doldrums.

September 4 - 10, 2023, Moon trine Mars may add a tone of hostility to the week ahead, and it could have us reacting poorly to something we know we're responsible for yet cannot admit to. In other words, this week reflects on a few of the things we don't like about ourselves and in coming to terms with these things, we end up turning on ourselves or rather ... turning on others so that we can deflect the problem from being something we've created. During Moon square Saturn, we will be faced with a situation that demands we take responsibility, and that will be the deal breaker when it comes to our patience and ability to pass the buck.

Moon opposition Pluto lets three zodiac signs know that this is the week we don't get away with it anymore — no matter what 'it' is. We must realize that life is about making mistakes, and if we made mistakes in the past, then we either have to forgive ourselves for them or hold on to them and let them ruin our lives. This week pushes us towards forgiveness, and as we all know, that's a hard road. The results are great, but the 'getting there' is tough. These three zodiac signs will find the week of September 4 -10, 2023, rough and revelatory.

Zodiac signs with rough horoscopes this week:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's just too much going on in your mind this week for you to stop and take care of other people's business, and the problem is, 'other people's business' is the only thing that demands your time. You just don't know if this is what you want any longer, yet you can't escape. This could go from parenting or work-related problems. All you know is that this is the week you need a break more than ever.

This is also prime time for you to decide if your chosen path is the one you want to be walking on. You feel like you're having a public nervous breakdown, and when you share something with a friend, you regret opening yourself up like that. Your best bet for the week of September 4 -10, 2023, is to spend time alone, if possible because at this rate, you'll only end up snapping at everyone you know.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During the week of September 4 -10, 2023, you may feel as though there's too much pressure on you, and whenever you feel that way, you tend to rebel by doing nothing. You know you're only hurting yourself but can't help it. You simply don't want to be pushed, and the transits this week seem to have everybody in your life a little too pushy for your tastes.

You may even snap at a family member during this time because you feel comfortable enough to 'let them have it' as they are familiar enough. However, you'll probably instantly regret being so harsh towards them. You feel like everyone needs just to BACK OFF and that all the expectations put on you will be lived up to as long as you get to do it at your own pace. You're just not having any of it this week, Gemini. People need to know their boundaries.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What bugs you the most, Cancer, is that during this week, September 4 -10, 2023, you will be mad at yourself for not coming through with something on time. At first, you might have thought you had all the time in the world, so you got lazy and pushed back your responsibility until the last minute. However, the 'last minute' came and went, and now you're left with NO minute and no way to get back on track.

This causes you to miss a primo opportunity you did not want to miss. You'll be angry with yourself this week, and while you won't be taking it out on others, you won't exactly win any popularity contests with your dark personality. You know you'll get over it and seek out new opportunities for success, but it's the idea that you blew it this week, and that's what gets to you the most.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.