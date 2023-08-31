3 Special Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On September 1, 2023

Well, hello gorgeous! And welcome to the first day of September. Did you think we'd come this far, especially in love? Doubters and naysayers can take a big step back now so that we can stand here, on September first, and bask in our own personal romantic glory. Oh yeah, we're here, alright. We survived whatever we had to survive and now we know we can handle just about everything. September 1 ushers in a whole new way of thinking; we are strong, we are together with our partner, and we are going to HANDLE IT.

September 1, 2023 shows us that when the Moon conjuncts Neptune, we are able to make that which is in our head into reality. We are powerful manifesters of our own existence; just look at our loves lives if you want an example of how thoughts and dreams can become reality. For three zodiac signs, this will be all too true, as we know what we did to get here. We know the efforts we made in order to have what we have today, which is a good, sturdy love life that we can trust with a partner that stands up to the tests of time. We are here and we are going to make this thing work!

Moon conjunct Neptune lets us put out thoughts into a positive place; we know from past history that if we let our minds wander too far, we could potential end up ruining both our day and our relationship. That is what we will have nothing to do with today. On September 1, 2023, we are clearheaded and straightforward with our communications. Do we want this signs? YES WE DO. Which signs will have a really good and lucky day, during Moon conjunct Neptune?

Three special zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on September 1, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The main reason why today brings in such a positive vibe for you is because you won't have it any other way, Aries, which basically means when it comes to love and happiness, you aren't taking NO for an answer. This is a prime example of how what we think affects our life. You aren't settling for less on September 1, 2023 and with the Moon conjunct Neptune at hand, you feel as though the ball is now in your court.

You will create for yourself a beautiful and loving day because you've given yourself no option. You have that pure 'warrior of love' attitude going for yourself today, and this makes anyone who loves you feel even stronger about you. You will command respect; not because you are demanding, but because you set an example of what it's like to be fearless in love. Romance follows you because you are a true leader in this department.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

A great attitude gets you a long, long way and where you are going today, September 1, 2023 is straight into the arms of the person you love most. You cannot wait to be with this person, and during the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, it feels as though you are finally at ease with them.

You aren't feeling the pangs of doubt, and you have no intention of looking for problems to bring up. It's the first day of the month and you have decided that this month is going to be the one where the two of you really get closer together.

The relationship has always been a good one, but it can always get better in your mind, and that's how Neptune shapes your thinking today. You are filled with thoughts and fantasies and none of these things feel impossible to you; your love life adds a new dimension to it today: that of hope.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are always one to believe in firsts, and on this day, September 1, 2023, you feel like a fresh wave of hope has come your way. What you've also come to realize is that it's you who is creating this kind of magic for yourself, as you've come to believe that what goes on inside your mind truly has a way of 'becoming' in 'real life.'

Your mind is on your love life, today, and during Moon conjunct Neptune, that's can't be a bad thing! What you have going for you today, Virgo, is the idea that, no matter what, nothing is going to get you down. Your mood is all aces, and whenever you get like this, you bring others with you into the fold, and the lucky person who gets to experience your ebullient mood today is your romantic partner. Lucky them, lucky you. All is well in your world, this first day of September, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.