The Sun is starting to get comfortable in Virgo, so we should assess things without jumping to conclusions today. Here's how this affects your zodiac sign's horoscope for today, August 25, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, August 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Finding the right balance between work and family can be a challenge today. The Sun in Virgo is still at a critical stage where the big picture is unclear. Today, exercise your right brain and make a plan. Remove obstacles and what-ifs from your life so that you’ll have a better sense of what to do and where to start by next week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ah, the Sun is now in Virgo, your romantic sector, and this brings out a strong sense of duty to the things you invest time and energy into. Today, you may focus too much on the responsibilities of love and forgo the fun parts. Try not to take every moment too seriously—there’s work to do, but a sense of humor is needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Managing home life just got more accessible, and while the Sun will be shining in your fourth house all month, you’ve got plenty of time to tackle a DIY project. You can reorganize your kitchen pantry or start a meal plan. It’s an excellent time to select a new paint color for the walls and update your appliances to more energy-efficient ones.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's small talk, and then a deep, intense discussion brings you and someone closer to each other. Learning new ways of communicating with people is good, so today, the Sun in Virgo encourages you to study the art of intimacy. You can read a copy of the Five Love Languages or take the quiz to learn your style. Ask your partner to do the same and see how you can connect on a new level.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

For an entire month, money and ownership will be a priority. So, Leo, if you want to level up your finances, now is the right time. You have the Sun in Virgo leading the way. Expect to discover areas of strength and weakness in your life. Also, it’s a good time to look into real estate, even if you’re not looking to buy a property right now. Studying the stock market and learning how money works can be a smart move, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Happy birthday, Virgo! This is your time to shine. Each year, when the Sun enters your sign, it’s an opportunity to focus on your life and what you want to accomplish. Today, you can focus on you and your personal life. Maybe you need to clear out old clothing or update your hairstyle. Start small, and remember you have some time to figure things out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be practical, Libra. Sometimes, you want to lead with your heart, but today, logic is needed. The Sun in an earth sign helps to ground your indecisiveness. But, while it’s in Virgo, you will see what you must step away from. You’ve been in reflective mode during Venus retrograde, and now that you understand yourself better, it’s time to move upward and away from old ways and on to new ones.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

We all need good friends who are both grounded and loving. Today begins a month-long journey through the discovery of friendship. It’s good to surround yourself with people who are passionate and supportive. If you’ve been living life solo and not involved with friends, get back out there and socialize. Go out and mingle.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s grind time, Sagittarius, especially when the Sun is in Virgo. You will love today’s energy because it gives you what you need to dig your heels into work and not feel so restless. You are in a beautiful position to boost your career or complete a goal to help make more money. Today, visualize how you want your career to grow and apply effort.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A good book can change your life, Capricorn, and while a horoscope telling you to read something may seem less than thrilling, it’s genuinely the most powerful suggestion you could receive. It may take you all month to finish reading a good book. So today, pick up a title you want to read and promise to finish it in the next 30 days.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Virgo energy helps you do the things you need to do, not postpone them. Today, your inheritance sector is activated, which means getting life insurance or establishing a living trust for the family. Consider getting those if you don’t have a written will or power of attorney. You will feel relieved once you know that the task has been completed and is in its proper place.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You try hard to show people how much you love them. Relationships can be hard to navigate sometimes, and your strengths and flaws emerge when the Sun is in Virgo. This day allows you and your loved ones to grow stronger and connect. Consider challenging moments bonding for you and your loved ones.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.