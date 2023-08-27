3 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Daily Horoscopes On August 28, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 28, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Every heroic story born in human history (or imagination) speaks of incredible evil as a force to be defeated. Sometimes, this villain takes the form of a dragon. Other times, it's an invading army and still others, it may be a rumor that leads an innocent to a trial by fire. Today's energy is mythical and reminds us not to get cowed by the villains in our lives. The universe often chooses to take away favor from those on the throne and give it to the rising ones.

Uranus in Taurus trine Moon conjunct Pluto in Capricorn is the driving force of the day. Sometimes, change does not look like an outlandish concept only desired by a few. Sometimes, it unites the masses when the need is dire and the clock is ticking closer to doom. Environmental concerns, issues with big corporations, problems with the gender gap and more are highlighted here. Which side are you on?

Be your counsel today. Listen to your intuition. It may take you a little longer to reach your goals, but at least you will conquer what you want to conquer and not accomplish something that benefits another but is of no value to you. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 28, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with beautiful daily horoscopes on August 28, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today is an excellent day for surveying your plans for the future, Capricorn. You are on the right track to success now, so it's doubly important that you don't lose your way at the last minute. Do you need to adjust your strategies based on the changing circumstances of the last few days or weeks? Are there new players that need to be taken into consideration? Now's the time to sit and think about this.

Sun conjunct Lilith in Virgo and Moon conjunct Pluto in Capricorn will influence you strongly today. The need of the hour is to find a balance between your inner rebel (yes, you have one) and your inner critic. Mountains are formed in natural calamity, which then withstand the test of time. You are being called to pay attention to your actions.

The colors green and yellow are lucky for you today. You can incorporate this energy into your life through your outfits, food and the flowers you bring home. Ladybugs are also lucky for you. So, if you see one randomly, take it as a sign from the universe and keep moving forward.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today will be a day of reckoning for some of you. If you have conflicted with someone trying to influence your life or exert their authority, the universe is on your side now. Wield your authority and don't back down. You may be dealing with people who don't have any authority but falsely believe they do because they were spoiled by their parents while growing up or are surrounded by folks who have allowed their entitlement to get to their heads. Avoiding such toxic individuals is in your best interest. After all, why waste your time?

Sun-conjunct Lilith in Virgo will influence you today, but not directly. If you haven't done something recently that takes you out of your comfort zone, now's your chance to remedy that. You may even find a non-fiction bestseller that answers an important question today.

If you feel called to, practice yoga to align your chakras. The stronger you feel in your body, your spirit will be stronger. You can even incorporate a health drink into your everyday life to help you grow stronger, like celery juice, chia seed water or plain water with lime and mint.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your love life will be the main focus of the day, especially if you are on vacation with your partner and are scheduled to return home in another few days or weeks. Trust your intuition when it inspires actions in the company of your partner or crush. This can be anything from randomly texting them during the day to kissing them on the cheek just because you feel like it. Your bond will grow stronger as long as you follow the path of the Moon.

Moon conjunct Pluto will impact you strongly today. As it's in the opposite sign of Capricorn, you can expect some challenges to come your way that irks you to no end. For some of you, it will be someone challenging your authority because of your gender, racial identity, cultural background, etc.

If you feel called to, today's a great day for a candle ritual for improving your health and prosperity. Use a green candle for the same. If it's scented to evoke feelings of peace and tranquility, then even better! Hold your desire in your heart and mind while you light the candle and don't let the flame die until the entire candle has been consumed.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.