The 3 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Daily Horoscopes On August 23, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have beautiful daily horoscopes on August 23, 2023. Today, Mercury retrograde teaches us that life is not just fun and games. But neither should it be dull and dreary all the time. Sometimes the way forward requires a few steps back. Other times it requires full dedication to one's convictions so one can bravely create paths that did not exist before. You are being asked to find a balance between your active side and your receptive side. One cannot thrive without the other.

The transiting Mercury will become retrograde today and backtrack through the sky until September 15. Since Venus is also retrograde at this time, you can expect a lot of lessons from the past to come back into your life for review. It can come in the form of people from your past, history repeating itself, or even an opportunity that mirrors something you missed out on before.

If you feel called to, now's the time to sink into yourself and allow your subconscious to speak freely to you. Retrograde seasons are best for introspection, clearing, and letting go. After all, how can you move forward if you are still energetically tied to something stagnant? Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 23, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 23, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today will be a day of reckonings for you, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It all depends on the actions and decisions you have made over the past few weeks and months. Those of you who have been steadily paying attention to your intuition will be rewarded today. It will feel like a close call to some of you. Others of you will suddenly realize that you shouldn't have blinded yourself to reality or brushed necessary conversations under the rug. But you can still take control of the narrative and turn things in your favor if you act fast.

Moon in Scorpio opposite Uranus in Taurus is the predominant astrological energy of the day for you. There will be a push-and-pull dynamic between you and the world at large, but the results will be in your favor. It's almost like the challenges and criticisms are paving the path forward for you and making you aware of pitfalls before they happen.

If you feel called to, tune into your inner wounds and give yourself the space to cry today. Whoever said crying doesn't accomplish anything doesn't know about the therapeutic benefits of the act, the least of which is gaining sudden clarity over why you behave in certain ways and how you can change the course of your future.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tiny steps and trembling hands shouldn't stop you from going after that which is important to you, Gemini. The energy today is calling on you to be brave and follow through on that which you decided upon a while back. It can be the decision to end a toxic chapter in your life, let go of certain addictions, or even start a new hobby or project to bring yourself catharsis.

Jupiter in Taurus trine Mercury retrograde in Virgo is in your corner right now. Sometimes slowing down is the best thing you can do for yourself. Besides, some good things in life take time to fruit and flower. This energy can feel a little difficult for you to work with, especially because of the retrograde, but if you relax into it and go slow, you will soon find the treasures hiding in plain sight.

If you feel called to, an incense ritual paired with breath meditation can help you tune into your subconscious mind and find the answers you are looking for. Just make sure you do this in a place that's peaceful and where you won't be disturbed for a solid few hours at least. You can even clear the energy of the space with Tibetan singing bowls or crystal bowls before you begin.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you get to choose what your day will look like today. The universe is giving you free rein! Just be aware that some of you are prone to squandering this good energy by allowing toxic individuals to fill your ears with doubt and fear. As long as you stay mindful, you will know what to do. Lean into your intuition. As a Cancer, you are naturally talented at working with this gift... if you give yourself the permission to do so.

The transiting Moon in Scorpio is in your corner today. Your emotions can feel heavy sometimes, but it's not a curse but a blessing. Most people drift through life not understanding the fine print or the lines written within the lines. At least, your gift protects you from deception and debauchery of the clandestine kind. Lean into this power today and you will soon walk into a new era of your life. One where you hold all the aces.

Planning for the future and working on your manifestations are also indicated for today. So if you suddenly feel the desire to fill your journal with your hopes and dreams, don't hold yourself back. Some of you will even benefit from creating a vision board on Pinterest for whatever goal you wish to accomplish in the near future. This can be a wedding, vacation, or something else.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.