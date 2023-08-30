3 Zodiac Signs Want Love They Can't Have On August 31, During Moon Sextile Uranus

Whenever we have a transit that is as powerful as Moon sexile Uranus is, we are confronted by our own limitations ... and why? Because this transit inspires us to dream big, and while that sounds excellent, it may also lead us into delusion, as we can sometimes rely too much on dreams.

When those dreams show us that they cannot come true, we become withdrawn, or depressed, and on August 31, 2023, we will encounter such an event. This is the day we come face to face with a reality that doesn't seem dreamlike at all, in fact, we will know that the dream of love that we were counting on coming true, is not within our reach.

That has to be OK. We know this from the start; it's good to dream as dreams are what inspire action. Action shows us that we are alive and participating well in our own lives. However, as life goes on, we become a little more realistic with our dreams, as life definitely teach us all that we can't always have what we want. On August 31, 2023, during the transit of Moon sexile Uranus, we will have to face the facts about one such dream; the love we want is something we cannot have. It's OK...because it has to be OK.

So, another one bites the dust...but so what? This is life. We win some and we lose some, and fortunately, during the dreamy transit of Moon sexile Uranus, we come to understand that everything is not only meant to be, but something we can learn and grow from. This isn't a tragic day; it's a day of celebration, because we can finally deal with reality as it is. We are strong and we accept our fate. We win some and we lose some and somehow...it all works out for us in the long run. Steady the course, zodiac signs!

Hard to believe, but it's these zodiac signs who more than likely want a love they can't have on August 31, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today is an important day for you, because on August 31, 2023, you will realize that you are the most important person in your own life. You will feel this way because you will come to terms with a truth that you may not have wanted to face, and that is the one where you realize that the person you wanted as you mate, is not emotionally available to you.

You would like to think that you always get what you want, but you are way too mature to think like that anymore, and you do not see that as a defeatist attitude. You are strong and sturdy, and during the transit of Moon sexile Uranus, you feel as though this is an opportunity to get back to being the strong and sturdy person you know yourself to be. OK, so this one didn't work out according to your dream plan. Time to move on, Aries. There's nothing more to it. You will do well.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've started to become a pro at accepting conditions that you cannot change and when it comes to your love life, something like knowing you can't have the person you want is only a minor upset. You have learned so much in your life that you've started to see all the highs and lows as part of the process.

During Moon sexile Uranus, on August 31, 2023, you will accept with humility the idea that the one person you though you might end up with is actually not the right person for you after all. OK, so be it, life goes on. You are able to Zen through it all because you have retained a life's worth of lessons and they all come to you at the right time. And the right time is now. You cannot have the love you want, and well, that's just fine with you. You learned a valuable lesson and now you can move on.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may not have the love you want, Capricorn, but you do have love. What today, August 31, 2023 brings to you is the idea that you no longer need the idealistic love that you though you needed. The person you are with will just have to do, and while that sounds coldhearted, you've come to understand that life is just this way; you win some and you lose some, but that doesn't mean that you lose everything including your hope, dreams and happiness.

Oh no, not at all. OK, so your life is about compromise and Moon sexile Uranus brings that point home to you. It's fine, you'll deal. You are content to spend your life with the person you are with now. If they are not your ideal, then ask yourself: who gets the perfect life? Who gets the perfect partner? We're all dealing with compromise. Ideals never pan out, and in a strange way, this brings you comfort.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.