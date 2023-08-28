3 Zodiac Signs Refuse To Change For Love On August 29, 2023

During today's transit, Moon square Uranus, we will remember something very important: we know who we are and we're not about to change. This doesn't imply that change is repellent to us, but on August 29, 2023, we will know one thing for certain: if change is something that needs to take place, then it will have to be on your terms, and what you might notice happening on this day, is that there's something someone else wants in terms of YOUR change and honestly, you're just not up for it. You might get a little annoyed at the person who is trying to change you, today, and that might make you back off of them for a while.

Do yourself a favor and just take it with a grain of salt. For three zodiac signs, what's going on is that we don't want to change for love. We are happy the way we are, and if we wanted to change, we would. We still might at some point, but we just don't want to be pressured. It's the 'being pressured' part that makes it all such a drag. On August 29, 2023 during Moon square Uranus we will want to tell our partners to just 'relax.' Just because they 'want' something doesn't automatically mean they have to get it; they are adults. They can wait just like the rest of us.

So, it will be on this day during this transit that some of us will be asked to change for the sake of love and we will flat out deny that request. Why? Because we don't believe in it. We don't think we need to change to suit someone else's expectations or standards. Today we feel like, "love it or leave it." We are adamant about who we are; we know ourselves and it doesn't matter who wants to change us, we'll do so at our own pace, when and if we decide it's the right thing to do.

Three zodiac signs refuse to change for love on August 29, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The one thing you really don't want to hear about today is how you need to change something about yourself, and the last person you need to offer this insight is your romantic partner. Whenever they start in on you like this, you sneer and tell them to leave you alone. On August 29, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you will be told once again that this, that or the other thing needs change and once again, you'll sneer and walk away from them. If they haven't gotten the point by now that you're not going to change who you are for love, then they are going to be continuously disappointed. They need to adapt rather than make you change, and when you suggest this to them, they might actually get the point. Perhaps it's they who need to change, and not you. Hmmm!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have wondered before why your romantic partner seems to be less than satisfied with who you are naturally, as they are always suggesting 'new ways for you to do' something, and their suggestions are mostly trash ideas to you. You love this person and they love you, but they are never content to just let you be, and during Moon square Uranus, it will get on your last nerve. You don't want to be told you should be doing something differently, when that 'thing' that you're doing works perfectly fine for you. After all, you're the one doing it and if it works for you, then why should you change it? On August 29, 2023, you and your partner will have words together, as you go over the real reasons behind why they want for you to change. This could potentially be eye-opening. Be on guard, Libra.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Changing for another person is something that you are open to, if their request suits your nature. You aren't someone who shuts down the suggestions of another simply because they imply change on your part, in fact, you like learning and growing and if what someone else says makes sense to you, then you'll work with that information. However, on August 29, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you'll find that your very own romantic partner seems to want you to change for them...in ways that you find both odd and unsettling, and as you think about what they are asking of you, you will know without a doubt that there is NO WAY you will change for them. What they are asking of you is, in your opinion, unreasonable. Having said that, no change happens today. Done deal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.