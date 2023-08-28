The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Advice To Deal With Their Horoscopes On August 29

Today brings us a day where it's best to accept our situations rather than hope for something to change. While that might sound like a real downer, we have to put it into perspective. What we are working with today is the transit of Moon square Jupiter, which pushes us towards seeing the bright side of a situation that, at present, we feel is not working for us. During Moon square Jupiter, on August 29, 2023, we think we're going a lot worse than we actually are, and because of that negative outlook, we end up making our lives worse for it. Moon square Jupiter brings positivity to a negative state of mind. Now, it's up to us to accept that.

Three zodiac signs are always willing to see the bright side, though we may not like to admit that we're even in a 'bad mood' or a worried state of mind. We may want to show people that we're OK, and that they needn't worry, but inside, we are feeling down or nervous about something, and it's seriously taking our day down a notch or two. We want to believe and feel good again, but we are held back by doubts; Moon square Jupiter tells us that we don't have to give too much credit to the things that keep us down.

So, it's not that today is going to be a 'bad' day, it's just going to be one of those days where we need to take advantage of the positive energy that the cosmos offers us. We can change our attitude today; we can choose to perceive our day and our lives as something that is less restricted than the way we perceive it, today. Today gives us the chance to flip it all over and start again. There is hope, we just have to be brave enough to accept it.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 29, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You always think of yourself as someone who can and will get over whatever stands in your way, and while, yes, you do have your moments of doubt or sadness, you never ever see anything as a true obstacle. During Moon square Jupiter on August 29, 2023, you will feel burdened by truths that must be dealt with, and you may not feel as if you have the energy to deal with them.

Still, that's never held you back before, as you seem to be someone who has an endless store of reserve energy to deal with, when a day like today makes itself known. You may feel tired and worn out by the end of the day, but it will be on this day, August 29, 2023, that you rise up and wholly embrace what needs to be taken care of and you will do what you need to do. You are strong and can handle anything, Aries.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With so many things on your mind, you may find that it's hard to sleep, let alone concentrate on the mundane things that require your attention. On August 29, you'll be pressed to be fully attentive; something, or someone really needs you to concentrate, as you are needed to be a part of some big decision that concerns you and someone else.

During the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you will feel particularly burdened by having to participate, though you know that this is, indeed, something you need to take responsibility for. You will do your best and phone in your response, but you'll also know that that really wasn't 'your best.' During Moon square Jupiter, you take responsibility for being lazy, and make the best efforts to get over it by tomorrow. You'll be fine, today's just 'not the best day' for your efforts.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's going on with you today, August 29, 2023, is that you realize that you are all out of excuses and that all the things you promised yourself you'd do...need to be done. You are starting to feel like a fraud; you speak of all the dreams you want to accomplish and make real, and yet, you've noticed that you continuously put these off, giving yourself one excuse after the next to back out.

During the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you will stare yourself in the face and realize that it's now or never, and that life doesn't give you unlimited time to make excuses. You have to get up and get out there to live your life. Being in a fantasy world only works if you balance is with real life effort. Time waits for no one, Aquarius, so take inspiration from today's thinking; let Moon square Jupiter guide you into action.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.