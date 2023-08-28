3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 29, 2023

Whenever we think of the word, 'opposite' we tend to sway toward the negative, which might imply that if we have a transit like...Moon opposite Venus, for instance, we might assume that there would be trouble in paradise, or that something like a lover's spat is in store for us. What we don't realize is that on August 29, 2023, Moon opposite Venus is going to do something to three zodiac signs that is altogether unexpected; it's going to bring us closer together with the people whom we weren't even thinking about this could mean lost loves, friends from the past, or people who are always on the fringe of our minds, yet never in our immediate presence. Interesting!

On August 29, 2023, the cosmos are laid out just right so that people who might call themselves soul-twins or soulmates can connect on an ethereal level. While that may not sound too practical, we have to admit that we're not always that practical, and that, yes, some of us have connections to other souls in the world that can only be described as love. Three zodiac signs know this feeling more than other signs, and are willing to listen to their instincts during Moon opposite Venus; this is when we dream of people who are no longer in our lives, or people we know we will never meet again.

Why would anyone be interested in such a situation if it's not to become 'real?' Because, the truth of being human is that we are not limited to this body; and for the three zodiac signs that are going to delight in the essence that makes up Moon opposite Venus, we will take joy in what happens in our psyches. Our minds will be transmitters of psychic power during Moon opposite Venus, and we will dream and connect with the people in our lives who are...just like us. We are not completely limited by our bodies...we have our minds, remember that, always.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 29, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Never too locked into being one way or another, you are happy to lose yourself in thoughts of another person on this day, August 29, 2023, whether or not you have any contact with that person. There is someone in your life whom you have a soul connection too, and you can't stop thinking of them.

The love you have for each other may be unrequited, but completing it was never a part of your shared fantasy, in fact, it was the longing that made it all so special. You realize that others frown upon this kind of mind game, but you don't concern yourself with what others think of you or how you rule your own world. During the transit of Moon opposite Venus, you will 'feel' that person and you will know that they are out there 'feeling you,' too.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Always one to live on the edge, you have chosen to listen less to the opinions and suggestions of others when it comes to your own love life, and while your romantic world is a good one, you have thoughts that belong to only you, and they have nothing to do with your present partner. During Moon opposite Venus on August 29, you will be thinking about that one person who was never meant to be your lover, and yet, will always be your lover in your mind.

You know they feel the same and it is during Moon opposite Venus that you will both be psychically feeling each other 'out there' in the ether. This is a special relationship you have and it needs to approval, and it certainly doesn't need to be known by any other person. This is the day that you have a surprise dream with them in it and you love every minute of it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you fully believe in romantic love and the idea of partnering off with someone, you have always known in your heart that the greatest love of your life lives inside your mind. You made a connection with someone very, very special long ago, and because life wasn't cut out to suit you in your present form, you both took to the mental landscapes to experience the love only the two of you know.

During the transit of Moon opposite Venus, you will understand what nobody else knows, and that is that you and your soul twin have all you need, and it all takes place inside your mind. You are not alone in this; this is not a fantasy you are having by yourself. They are full engaged, as if the two of you are playing a video game. August 29 is pure romance for you, and while nobody 'gets' it, but your soul love, that's all you need.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.