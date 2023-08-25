The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Reject Love On August 26, 2023

We don't just reject love or the idea of love because we're not in the mood; we do this because we have experience, and right now, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, our experience tells us to back off and chill out when it comes to love. We may have someone who is interested in us, so much so that they may even believe they will be in a relationship with us; this might scare us, because we didn't necessarily ask for someone to feel this way, and that is mainly because today's transit, the Capricorn Moon, 'tells' us to pull away, to stick to ourselves, and to simply go with what we feel is right. And on today, what feels right is saying 'no' to love.

Telling someone that we are not interested isn't exactly the easiest thing to do, and the less passive aggressive we are about it, the better it will be for both parties. But then again, the Capricorn Moon inspires passive aggressive behavior; we don't want to just 'come right out with it.' We want to do this intelligently and with compassion, and yet, the more we hem and haw, the longer the pain lasts when it comes to rejecting the person who so desperately awaits our happy confirmation. We have to avoid leading people on during the Capricorn Moon; if we aren't upfront and honest with our feelings, we may end up giving that person hope. And in this case, hope means a prolonged version of the rejection that could happen in mere minutes, if we're able to finesse our words the right way.

And so it is that on August 26, 2023, during the transit of the Capricorn Moon, three zodiac signs will reject love by telling someone who loves them that they are not interested. If we are one of these signs, they we need to be brave and honest with these people; let's not do any harm. Let's let them off the hook easily so that we don't break any hearts. During the Capricorn Moon, we will find the right words and we WILL say them.

Three zodiac signs reject love on August 26, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you've come to know is that there's always someone in your life who wants to have a relationship with you. You're just one of those people who constantly has someone falling in love with them, and in all honesty, you don't do much to make this happen. Perhaps you're just naturally charming, but you don't ever know a time when there isn't someone banging on your door, wanting in.

This means that you've become somewhat of a professional when it comes to letting a person down easy. And on August 26, 2023, during the Capricorn Moon, you'll once again be reaching into your bag of tricks to find the right way to tell someone that you are not only NOT interested, but that you're already in a relationship and you have no intention of leaving it. Sorry, so long, see ya later.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The main reason you may have to reject love on this day is because the person who wants it from you is just not someone you're interested in. Hey, it happens, and when it does, it's best to nip it in the bud. You aren't arrogant or flippant about it, in fact, you honor this person's feelings; what you don't want to have to do is take responsibility for those feelings as they belong to them, not you.

And so, on August 26, 2023, during the Capricorn Moon, you will see that the quickest way to reject this person's love is to bluntly state your feelings. You may not be the smoothest criminal in the land, but you feel it's better to just get it done. Why let this person hang on to you, as you know where all this is going to go: nowhere. So, if it's going nowhere, in your book, it might as well go nowhere fast.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Right now, love is just NOT what you need in your life. You have love and you don't need more of it, despite what this one person is trying to convince you of. What's happening is that you are already doing so well without an intervention, and there's this one person at work who has decided that your life would be better if only you had THEM in it.

They are dreaming of course, and during the Capricorn Moon, you will feel burdened by the idea of having to reject them. This isn't want you asked for, but neither are they and the whole ordeal is annoying to you. You will be blunt but polite and you will get your point across. What you don't need at this point in your life is to suddenly be responsible for hurting someone else, simply because you aren't interested in them, romantically.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.