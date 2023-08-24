The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Overcome Life's Challenges On August 25, 2023

It would be unfair to say that this day will be rough because the roughness that the three zodiac signs will experience also gets us moving. In other words, what makes today rough is that we may have to confront a truth about ourselves, but in doing so, we end up setting ourselves free.

Today brings us Moon square Mercury, which allows us to dig deep and find answers. As we all know, if we open the book of knowledge, we must be present to see what we seek. Today, August 25, 2023, is the day we open the proverbial book of knowledge, and today is the day we find out what we need to know.

For three zodiac signs, this is a day of revelation. We're not opposed to it. I'm just a little shocked that it's taken us this long to know our truth. That's part of the Mercury way. Speed is the pace Mercury works on, and it will be a speedy transition that happens to us as soon as we open ourselves to the truth of what we need to change in our lives or work on. Moon square Mercury is all about timing, and on August 25, 2023, the timing is right for three zodiac signs, and these zodiac signs will learn a vital lesson on this day.

What's good about today is that we finally come to terms with something that required our attention, and now that we're confronting it — no matter what it is — we can get past it. We can think of this day as the first day of relief. Getting to this point took guts and nerve, but we are finally over the hump and for three zodiac signs. While it may be a 'rough' day ahead, it's a day that promises success in the long run.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes overcome their challenges on August 25, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's any zodiac sign among us that we don't give up easily, it's you, Aries, and that means that you put yourself through tough situations knowing there will be an end to your pain. You stick with it until it begins to work for you, and on August 25, 2023, you will know one such day.

During the transit of Moon square Mercury, you'll find that the closer you know the truth of a situation, the better off you are. The trouble is that so much is revealed today that it might knock you off balance. You didn't think things were bad,' but knowing how bad they could have been, you head them off at the pass. On this day, Aries, you will know that sticking with it works. It may be hard, but you're the winner, and good for you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes this a rough day for you, Virgo, is that on August 25, 2023, you will realize that you need to accept something in your life. You might have fought against this kind of acceptance for a long time, perhaps even your whole life, but during Moon square Mercury, you will be hit with a hard awakening: this isn't going to change, so either accept it or complain about it for the rest of your time here.

You won't want to complain as you've become tired of this loop and are about to move on simply. To move on, you find out that you need to accept your situation, and when you do, as you will today, you will find that the truth is a lot easier to grasp than you thought. You will take this rough day and make the best out of it ... because that's what you do, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Facing the truth is probably the last thing you ever want to do and you've spent most of your life denying the fact that this 'truth' exists. It's just something you don't want to look at because if you look at it, you will have to DO something about it, which would trigger you out of your laziness and into action. During Moon square Mercury, all there is is action, and you'll be on the front line.

It's August 25, 2023, and your presence is required. What's needed from you is that you understand that your reality is doing you harm. You cannot run away from the truth forever, Aquarius, and the last thing you want to find is that you are heading toward becoming an older adult filled with regret. Head that off at the pass, Aquarius. Regain your confidence and use the power of Moon square Mercury to pluck yourself out of your lifelong rut.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.