3 Zodiac Signs Will Likely Fall In Love Hardest On August 25, 2023

To understand why three zodiac signs will fall in love harder than ever on August 25, 2023, we must know how a transit like Moon trine Venus works. During this transit, we fall in love ... without rhyme or reason, and while that may sound typical of love, it will be on this day that we may confuse ourselves. The depth of love that we will feel may be too much. We might even laugh at ourselves for feeling so strongly about this person of desire, and yet, there we go, sauntering down the avenue of love, not knowing when we will hit the bottom.

What's going on today is that Moon trine Venus has us in its grip and that things, ideas like love, take over. This love is not simple. There are reasons that we cannot see, and if we look deeply at the 'why' as opposed to the 'ooh la la' of it all, we may know that we fall so hard because we are looking for something — or someone to help us deal with the lack of love in our lives. In other words, we fall harder than we need to fall. That's not to say that our emotions aren't real; they are. There is someone very real 'out there' to catch our fall, indeed ... however, we may notice that we have gone a little too far into the abyss, and we may also know that we're doing it intentionally.

So, essentially, the three zodiac signs that will fall hard for someone on this day, during Moon trine Venus, are the ones who are simultaneously running away from something else in our lives. Keeping in mind that we're under the influence of Mercury retrograde during this time, we understand that even transits like Moon trine Venus are compromised to a degree.

Three zodiac signs fall in love the hardest on August 25, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may not know what hits you on August 25, 2023, but the feeling is good and most certainly has your heart fluttering. Could this be love? It could be, but it is infatuation. The kind you can't escape because it suddenly means more to you than anything else. You have fallen hard for someone, and this feeling doesn't make sense. But you will go with it because falling in love is easy during Moon trine Venus.

You may not have felt this strongly about anyone before, or you may be used to this depth of passion. Either way, what's going on today brings you to your knees, and you are grateful that you still have the capability of feeling and experiencing this kind of love in your life. It's so emotional and exciting that tears come to your eyes. Welcome to August 25, 2023.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have longed for a day like this one when you can set aside all your inhibitions and give yourself to the feeling of love and madness, and today is that day. August 25, 2023, brings you a new situation that, while it shocks and stuns you, you will go with it because you feel deep and infatuated love for someone in your life. This is what happens during the transit of Moon trine Venus. We aren't necessarily making the right choice here, but that doesn't matter to us, as 'thinking' is not a part of the plan. We go with the flow and let our hearts take us on a journey. Nobody knows where we land, and on this day, Virgo, you will not care. All you know is that it feels good, so you will pursue it, go with it, and let it drive you wild.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you fall, you fall hard. That's mainly because you are usually in such control of your emotions that you're conscious of what is 'too much' and what is 'too little.' On this day, it's as if all bets are off. You aren't even yourself today. You may even get a laugh at your behavior when you fall so hard for someone that you hardly remember your name.

