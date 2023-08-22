The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Likely Have Difficult Horoscopes On August 23, 2023

August 23, 2023 brings us the Battle Royale between the first day of Virgo season, which desperately wants us to get organized and fearless, and the latest installment of Mercury retrograde, which is all about unraveling our nerves and our plans. So, what we're looking at today is an attempt to do things the right way, while being thwarted at every pass. Today is about frustration and great intentions.

We want to do the right thing, in fact, we've planned on it; what we didn't account for was how the first retrograde day was going to throttle those plans to the ground. Today makes it so that, for three zodiac signs, we feel as if the universe is laughing at us.

While we may feel like we're the stars of some kind of cosmic gag reel, what we're really feeling is the affect of Mercury retrograde when it dukes it out with practical and analytical Virgo. What's going to be most obvious about the effects of this day is that we aren't sure what went wrong, or what is continuing to go wrong...if we did everything the right way, as we did...then what's the problem, universe? Why you no like us?

OK, OK, the universe is impartial, so when the planets get frisky and the constellations get in the way, we mere earthlings get tangled up in the drama. We are not to blame; we're not creating this, nor are we causing it. We need to tap into the idea that this, too, shall pass, and that it's just another day in the life. We've got some heavy hitters showing up on day one, and for the three zodiac signs who get in the way — without trying — the day may prove to be somewhat rough around the edges. Hang in there, zodiac signs, we'll make it through together.

Three zodiac signs with difficult horoscopes on August 23, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

August 23 may try your patience, Taurus, mainly because you had this day all planned out and what seems to be going on is that everything you wanted to do has been taken over by someone else's plans. Oh how inconvenient, but what's worse is that you don't feel that you are in the right place to halt the machinery and make it go your way. You are probably up against someone at work, and being that they have seniority, you have to go along with their plans.

This is typical Mercury retrograde stuff and you'll be seeing plenty of it in the days to come. But today is the day that hits you the wrong way, because you tried so hard to make things work out according to your own plans. You even had friends involved and you'll get to see them just as disappointed as you are. But don't worry, nobody's going to blame you for this. It's just one of those days. *le sigh*

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

First day of Virgo season means no more Leo season for you, but that doesn't mean you relinquish your power, oh no! Unfortunately, someone else will relinquish it for you, meaning that on August 23, 2023, during the Mercury retrograde's initial transit, what you intend for never sees the light of day.

Whether it's your romantic partner who suddenly has something 'more important to do' or it's work that calls and sets demands upon you, whatever you try to do today, Leo, gets put on the back burner. It's important for you to not take things personally on this day, because there's a pretty good chance that you'll believe it's all 'against' you — it's not. It just feels that way, but nothing that happens (or doesn't happen) today is meant to make you feel bad. It just 'is what it is.'

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You won't admit that this day is as rough as it seems simply because you aren't about to let it get the best of you — and it will try. It's hard to beat that Mercury retrograde influence, especially when you're as positive and confident as you are, but all it takes is that one moment of self-about, and BOOM, down you go.

This isn't your style, and you won't stay down for long, but still, Cat how things just aren't working according to your plan. And your plan was so ... on point. You really though you had it all together and that nothing could get snagged, and yet, here you are, grappling with Mercury retrograde's first day in town, and already it's starting to feel as though it's too much to handle. You may want to pull away and start again at a later date. It's OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.