love horoscope for august 20, 2023

Love can take our lives in new directions, and your love horoscope has something to say about how astrology affects your romantic life today starting August 20, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, August 20, 2023:

Aries

Love yourself, Aries. With the retrograde North Node in your sign making an impact on your love life, you will want to put things in perspective. The first place to begin is to get clear about who you are and what you believe your life journey is. Then, you'll attract the right energy into your life and everything else involved, including love.

Taurus

Don't bring up the past. There are times when the past seems to be relevant to a conversation, but focus on the future. It's good to learn from situations you've experienced, but there comes a moment when you have to pack away the luggage and let someone else claim it.

Gemini

You know who your real friends are. Today you have an amazing connection with a person in your life. You'll be walking down the path of memory lane as you remember all the things you've accomplished together as a team. Today is made for celebrating those victories.

Cancer

Sometimes you can overwork yourself by trying to be someone you're not to please a person you love. Today's North Node in Aries brings up themes related to your career and the respect you desire from others. While working through business dealings, stay sensitive to your personal boundaries and how far you're willing to go to succeed.

Leo

Today's astrological energy brings you an opportunity to explore what true love is. Your definition of love is changing this year, and what you thought you wanted in the past may not be what you need now. Today gives you a chance to think about this and be open to a new way of viewing romance and relationships.

Virgo

Relationships are give and take, Virgo. Today you may recognize the more selfish and less generous side in others. If you do spot a lack of charitableness in others, let it be a reminder that how you choose to respond is wholly on you. You're the ruler of your own fate.

Libra

An ex may return into your life, and they could want to start over again with hopes that you do too. This is a prime opportunity to assert your standards for love and relationships. Depending on how you broke up, you may want to know how your ex changed while you were apart and talk about what you two can do to make a second chance the right decision for you both.

Scorpio

Healthy relationships are a choice, Scorpio. During your dating today, pay attention to the character of a person. With the North Node in Aries, you'll be a bit more picky and have less tolerance for a potential partner unwilling to put in as much time and energy as you are into a long-term commitment.

Sagittarius

Love finds you where you are. Today's North Node in Aries can help you to feel more optimistic about love and romance. You could go back to online dating and reset up a profile. You may also choose to accept a date with someone whose shown you consistent interest to go out and have a nice time together.

Capricorn

Family acceptance is important to you, especially when you're falling in love with a person you think could be 'the one'. Today is a good day for meeting relatives and introducing your potential partner to them. You may get great insight into how things would look for you both and hear positive feedback from your relatives. Encouraging!

Aquarius

Today's a day for writing and journaling your thoughts and feelings. You may find yourself in a reflective mood today, and so it's the perfect time to pull out an old journal to see how far you've come — and to write your current thoughts and feelings to memorialize where you are now.

Pisces

Sometimes you have to let go of things that keep you from finding a new love. If you've been holding on to romantic memories, items and gifts giving to you by an ex, today's ideal for packing them up and removing them from your sight. You are ready to move on and even thought it's not easy, today you'll find the strength and courage to do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.