Here is your horoscope for today, August 19, 2023, as we start a new phase in life.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's focus is on partnerships, Aries. The Moon in Virgo has kept you busy all week, but now as it enters Libra partnerships, marital and business come into focus. Today you may enter conversations related to both. It's a good time to negotiate your terms and to share what you desire your role to be in a growing relationship.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Libra, your wellness and routine sector, and today you may be focused on the details a bit more than usual. The next few days will be busy, Taurus, so plan ahead. Fill your schedule with what you need to do today, and what can be put off until tomorrow, let reschedule.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a great day for romance, Gemini. Today's Moon entering Libra brings out the softer side of you that longs for connection and intimacy. Make time for a date tonight after work. If you're in a relationship, you can reconnect romantically with your partner through text messages or scheduling a relaxing evening together.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in your comfort zone today when the Moon enters your home and family sector. Today stick with the things that are familiar to you and bring you a sense of comfort and belonging. Wear your comfiest clothing and listen to music that soothes your mood like jazz or the blues.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're a little more conversational today as the Moon in Libra activates your communication sector. Libra's energy can bring out a bit of argumentativeness, so today and tomorrow you may be pulled into a debate on politics or religion. Try to listen as much as you share to open the door to understanding and mutual empathy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money is a focus point today, and the emphasis is on saving what you make and spending a bit less. Today's Moon entering Libra highlights a need for financial balance — and sensibility. It's a great day to subscribe to podcasts about money, like 'She Makes Money Moves' or 'Money Diaries'. Check out apps that help with budgeting.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters your sign for the next few days and it's the perfect time to tend to personal matters including organizing your schedule. What areas of your life have been left neglected? Plan out the adjustments you need to make so you can be more proficient in your schedule.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It takes time to review the past and to be honest with yourself isn't necessarily easy. Today's Moon entering Libra brings up past problems which can trigger regret and remorse. While you can't change the past, you can do things that bring you a brighter future. Today allow yourself to mourn past losses, but to celebrate and anticipate future victories.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's party time, Sagittarius. The Moon enters Libra, your networking sector, and today you are the center of attention with friends. It's a great day to enjoy some social activities that allow you to express your outgoing personality. If you're invited to go to a get-together, accept!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today you're a bit more focused on work with the Moon entering your career sector. You have a great work ethic and strong desire for success. Today's Moon brings out your competitive side. If you have a group project, your leadership skills will naturally shine through. Should you be looking for a new job, today's great for interviewing or submitting cover letters and resumes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's focus is on education and higher learning, and if you're planning to change careers by going back to college, it's a great time to review universities and submit your applications. Your mind is open to new and fresh ideas, and you'll enjoy analytical conversations with people who bring up fascinating topics and keep you mentally entertained.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Good things come to you today, Pisces. The Libra Moon entering your eighth solar house makes today about sharing resources and receiving gifts from a supportive friend. Someone in your life, perhaps a partner, could come into money and their blessing is extended toward you. Celebrate their victories their luck becomes your good fortune, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.