Why 3 Zodiac Signs Are Seeing 'Red Flags' On August 22, 2023

Life and love are experiences that sometimes run us through the wringer, yet we cherish every minute of everything we've got. In love, it's true that if you haven't lost at least one battle, you haven't really had the full experience of love. This helps us to brace ourselves for future love. We don't want to walk in carelessly.

While we still want to follow our hearts and experience the spontaneity of the moment, for three zodiac signs, today's transit, Venus square Jupiter, will be what holds us back. On August 22, 2023, this transit makes some people remember that there are warning signs that come with romances, and if we are astute, we can pick up on them right at the beginning.

Venus square Jupiter is like a magnifying glass that enables three zodiac signs to see the red flags and warning signs.

What we do with those alerts will be up to us, but one thing is for sure — we aren't going to fall for anybody's tricks, and people do play their tricks, don't they?

What makes Venus square Jupiter different than other Venus transits is that while it focuses on love, it also questions it. Jupiter always has the big picture in mind, and when we square the two planets in formation, we're looking at the idea of scrutinizing 'a good thing.' We can't just take things at face value. They must earn our trust.

We may watch our step on August 22, 2023, before leaping into love. These three zodiac signs will feel it the most.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Falling in love is one of your favorite things, and who could blame you? It feels good. It always comes with flattery, and that sense of immediacy wipes out all negativity.

Still, you are no fool, and you know all this is just part of the grand game of seduction. It feels great, but you kinda-sorta know better, and during Venus square Jupiter on August 22, 2023, you will not be as open to falling in love as perhaps the person you are with might want you to be. That doesn't mean you won't eventually 'fall,' but you are careful. Being careful is wise. You've earned the right to be careful, as you've been fooled by love in the past. Today is for accessing things for their value. Is this worth diving into? Perhaps ... perhaps not. You'll be the judge of that.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While you don't want to overanalyze a person into a state where they walk away from you because you're too much in your head, You also don't want to get together with this person unless you vet them, and that means that if it makes you more comfortable to ask a lot of questions, then that is your right.

On August 22, 2023, you will feel very good about this new person in your life, but you'll also feel curious enough to want to know more about them before getting too involved. That's where Venus square Jupiter comes into play. It lets you know that this is how it needs to be and that if it feels good to you, then that's how you should proceed. You have no intention of being made into a fool for love, so you take precautions ahead of time, like a smart person.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You feel as though you have been burnt by love enough times to know the signs and while it's been "so far, so good" with this recent person, you're still testing the waters. You can't be budged. If this is your pace, they will just have to deal with it.

During the transit of Venus square Jupiter, you'll feel very strongly about respecting your boundaries, and you need to let this new person know that you aren't kidding around. You're not going to let your guard down that easily, which doesn't imply that you've closed shop on them, but on August 22, 2023, you will let your new friend know that this is how you pace yourself. This is your way of not letting yourself become a fool. There's plenty of time for that within the relationship!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.