3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Fall In Love During The Scorpio Moon On August 21, 2023

There comes a time in a person's life when we just want to toss it all to the sky and let ourselves fall deeply, madly, passionately in love. The interesting part is that we tend to want this during the summer. For some reason, the hotter it gets outside, the more passionate we feel. And on August 21, 2023, not only will the heat of the season stir us into action, but the cosmic transits surrounding us will also do their job to get us up and out there.

We crave attention on this day, and during the Scorpio Moon, three zodiac signs will go out of their way to get it. In doing so, they're more likely to fall madly in love.

Falling in love means different things to different people. Some take the idea of falling in love to mean they've found the person they'll be with forever, while others wait to see what this falling-in-love state will bring them. While some zodiac signs believe that falling in love is the highest state of love, others believe this is only step one. It's a matter of spontaneity versus control, and during the Scorpio Moon, we will get a taste of both. Dynamic tension rules the days, and it may not end up being that bad, come to think of it.

On August 21, during the Scorpio Moon, three zodiac signs will likely feel the rush that new love brings.

Wherever it goes after that remains to be seen, but as of today, the thrill is on, and so is the game. We feel hopeful and unstoppable during the Scorpio Moon. New love has us in its grip and as far as we can tell, we are all too happy to take this ride — today could be the start of something big.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Days like today are rare, but you can't hold yourself back when the feeling is this good. You are more than willing to take a chance on love, and during the Scorpio Moon, it seems that the opportunity to fall deeply into it is upon you. Someone has caught your eye and they aren't playing hard to get, that's for sure. On August 21, 2023, you will see that you have not only noticed, but this amazing person seems to favor you above all others. Wow, how lucky are you that this gorgeous creature wants to pay attention to you? You feel grateful, but you also feel ready! This is the gateway to great love. You can feel it in your bones. During the Scorpio Moon, you can fall madly in love — woohoo!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You probably didn't think it could happen to you, and yet, here is the opportunity to fall head over heels in love with someone who is the most incredible person you've ever met. You are generally a little skeptical when situations like this arise. Still, the whole "falling in love" thing automatically wipes out things like skepticism, and whether it's right or wrong, you have fallen into the pit and as far as you can see, you're quite happy to go the whole way. During the Scorpio Moon on August 21, 2023, it will feel as though the entire summer now somehow makes sense to you, as if a season exists to bring meaning, and yet, in your case, the meaning is clear: love is here for you, so dive on in, the water's fine.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You aren't sure when you're not in love, but the fun part is that every time you do fall in love, it all feels fresh and new. Falling in love is one of your favorite pastimes. You give yourself over it whenever the mood takes you. On August 21, 2023, you will experience the force that backs up the transit of the Scorpio Moon, and holy smokes, will that take you to the stars? You feel a cosmic connection to the person you are falling in love with as if you exist on an astral level and back on the earthly plane. It's love and can't be explained, especially when it feels this good. All you see ahead of you is beauty and light. While you have that realistic side to your personality, today is for letting go of stress and knowing that, right now, your reality is all about being deeply, madly in love. Go you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.