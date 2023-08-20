3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Lose Feelings On August 21, 2023

It's quite easy to turn off during a cold transit such as Moon square Pluto. August 21, 2023, brings us one such transit, and for three zodiac signs, the need to show someone they are no longer interested comes naturally.

Pluto transits are not all bad. They are some of the most necessary spiritual transits we have if we do, indeed, wish to grow on our paths. We need the power inherent in transits like Moon square Pluto, although the first steps in that transformation are often the hardest.

That is what the three zodiac signs will feel on this day. They know that their love has grown cold, and while it doesn't feel great, they also know that it's now or never. They have to move to get themselves on the right track.

While today doesn't feel good, it does feel like a step in the right direction as you have to get to this point to make the next move. It's about sacrificing the old ways to make room for the new order, and if that takes place by owning the idea that you've lost feelings, then so be it. We do what we need to do to progress in our lives, so on some level, it's a good thing.

Zodiac signs most likely to lose feelings when the Moon squares Pluto on August 21, 2023

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Knowing that your love has run cold only makes it easier for you to do what needs to be done on this day, August 21, 2023. For some, that may mean leaving your partner, while others may look for ways to rekindle the flame that originally brought you together. What's pushing you on is the transit of Moon square Pluto, which gives you strength of conviction while letting you sit tight in the standoffish attitude you've adopted. You can't make your heart feel what it won't, and on this day, August 21, 2023, you will listen to your heart during the transit of Moon square Pluto.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have one goal in your life: to live in the truth. During the transit of Moon square Pluto, you will recognize one of those truths: you've lost feelings for the person you are with. It's OK, it happens, and on August 21, 2023, you will realize without hesitation that your love for this person has grown cold. However, before you turn into an ice cube, you want to have one last talk with them because you are not hear to hurt them, even though you believe they have hurt you. You feel very strongly during Moon square Pluto, and you are pretty sure you cannot be turned around. Your love has run cold and you tend to shut off completely once that happens. You see this as necessary but painful. Still, it's something you know in your heart that you'll get over. You will.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What makes your situation different than the other zodiac signs mentioned here today is that you already know that your love has run cold and that you won't be getting it back again. However, you will stay with the person you have turned off to, because you've already built a life with them. You need to go easy on yourself during Moon square Pluto, as this isn't a failure but merely one of the things that happens to couples. You certainly aren't alone in this. On August 21, 2023, you will know with certainty that something has to change in your current relationship but also believe that leaving them is an even worse fate. Either way, Capricorn, you are a survivor and will find ways to cope. You haven't failed anyone, least of all yourself. Life just dealt a hand of cards and you're playing them as best as possible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.