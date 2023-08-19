3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Find True Love On August 20, 2023

We spend a lifetime trying to figure out if we're ever going to find our true love and if there even is such a thing as true love. Is there? Well, there is if we find them — and while that's a trite answer, the reality is that we are part of what creates the situation where true love is willing to 'become.'

In other words, we must do more than believe it's coming to us. We have to be a part of the action and momentum. We must put ourselves in the way of love, get involved with love and experience what love is all about to find out if it is true. And August 20, 2023, is the day certain zodiac signs not only find true love but also the day they realize it's much more accessible than ever.

We are looking at the transit Moon sextile Venus, and it's almost hard to go wrong when this transit is on our side (which it always is). However, three zodiac signs in particular are ready to know the truth about love, and on August 20, 2023, will see that love has always been available. On this day, we will recognize it for what it's worth, though. Today is the day we see that the person we love, right now, at this moment — this is the one we may call 'true love.' We don't have to look far. We must accept that true love isn't a fantasy for 'someday.' It's here and now.

Three zodiac signs will be hit with the reality stick on this day, which will feel good. Suddenly, all the clouds will evaporate. What we've been looking for all this time will be known now as accessible and real. Our true love is here. What stands in the way of knowing this is doubt. So, if you wish to know true love, stop assuming it's everywhere but where you are. Wake up, zodiac signs. It's time to face the love.

Zodiac signs most likely to find true love during Moon sextile Venus on August 20, 2023

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You bought into the idea that there's true love out there waiting for you, and yet, the person you are with seems to fit the bill pretty well. For some reason, you assumed the fantasy would be better than the reality. Still, as time passes, you understand that what you have right now is pretty darned good and that this person may just be the 'true love' that supposedly exists in some idealistic fantasy land.

You're right, Taurus, and you'll get it on August 20, 2023, during Moon sextile Venus. The person you are with is most definitely your true love. Who else could it be? After all, the Sun rises and sets on your beautiful mate, so what's the point in thinking it will be 'truer' somewhere else? It's not. You made the right choice. Your partner is your true love.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may not always get along with the person you are with, and because your love life with them is far from perfect, you've come to assume that, perhaps, this person isn't your true love. But who is, if not this person? You've spent so much time with this person that they are not just your romantic partner but your friend and family.

Is there someplace further than you need to go for validation on this being your 'true' love? No, and on August 20, 2023, you will stop your secret search and come to know that the person you've spent your life with is, indeed, the person who is meant to be your true love. You need to look no further for some ideas to take shape. The form of your pet comes in the package of the person you are present with. This is your true love, Leo.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When you were little, you dreamed about finding your true love. Even though you grew up and found someone so special to you, you never forgot the idealism that came with your childish thinking. Is there such a thing as true love? Of course, there is, but the one thing that hits you today, August 20, 2023, is that this 'true love' is just a person.

They are not a hero or an ideal. They are neither perfect nor a superstar. They are merely a person who loves you, and it seems you already know this person. During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will smile happily to yourself, knowing you got your childhood dream. The person you love today is the person you've always known was your true love. It feels good to reconcile the ideas. On this day, you can rest assured that your true love is already here.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.