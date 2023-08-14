3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 15, 2023

Now here's a day that brings about the paradoxes in our lives. If we aren't careful about how we navigate through these oddly mixed messages, we might find ourselves having trouble just trying to get through this day. Today is August 15, 2023, and the trouble maker transit is Sun square Uranus; while it can do wonders for us in terms of helping us to understand who we really are, that discovery of 'who we really are' might bring about inner conflict. Today we have to go easy on ourselves; it's wise to not put undue stress on ourselves or judge ourselves too harshly. Sun square Uranus makes 'being light on ourselves' quite a chore, but honestly, it's nothing we can't handle.

For three zodiac signs, the paradox starts with self doubt...but there's an ironic twist. We believe in ourselves; we know what we are capable of. We are talented, perhaps even brilliant...and we know it. We don't show it off, nor are we conceited about it. We are simply good at what we do, however sometimes being really good at something arouses jealousy in others, whether we like it or not, and on this day, August 15, 2023, we will grapple with the idea of isolation. We believe that because we are talented, we are also shunned, disliked and as it stands...isolated. A strange karma to bear, and yet, it happens all the time. Three zodiac signs know this karma all too well.

So today is about rising above the noise we imagine is happening out there; Yes, we may notice there we are the object of jealousy, but we didn't ask for that kind of response. Today, during Sun square Uranus, we have to find a way to accept that sometimes people will react this way to us and that it will pass just as easily. We are not as isolated as we imagine ourselves to be, and these three zodiac signs will spent the day figuring out ways to rise above loneliness.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 15, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you may experience today is what happens to you when you give too much. That could be too much love to a partner, too much work at the job, or too much effort spent in rising to the top. You are an extremely ambitious person, but you don't act this way because you want the kudos; you act this way because you are full of energy and drive, and you want to make a difference.

On August 5, 2023, during the transit of Sun square Uranus, you'll see that not everyone around you views you as altruistic or pure; in fact, because you remain strong and steady, they don't really like you for it, and sometimes, when they go low enough, they let you know how they feel. They are secretly harboring thoughts of immense admiration for you, but your greatness makes them feel inadequate; it's nothing you did, and it's all their perception.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you love having an opportunity to please another person or a group of people, you know that if you're to get to that stage, whatever it is that you are doing to please them must start out with you, alone. You are somewhat of a loner, and even though you are social and fond of company, when you need to be alone, to create, to think — whatever, you sometimes turn people off, or rather, they take your desire to be alone 'the wrong way.'

During Sun square Uranus on August 15, you'll notice that there are folks in your life who simply can't understand that you're not trying to offend them, you are simply trying to work things out on your own, first. The desire to be on your own is so strong with you, and so productive, and yet there are people in your life who don't accept this about you, and that makes today hard for you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's a good chance that as a Sagittarius, you are multitalented. While this has always brought you attention, it's also been somewhat of the bane of your existence; people have always been jealous of you, and when jealousy is someone's base, things never work out in kind ways.

Like Gemini, you like being alone, however, being alone AND talented tends to rub people the wrong way, and on this day, August 15, 2023, during the transit of Sun square Uranus, you will find that even the people closest to you resent that you have talent and the desire to NOT be with them all the time. People begrudge you your privacy as if you don't deserve to be creative at the same time as alone. You are basically misunderstood on this day, but then again, you're used to that, aren't you, Sagittarius? It's nothing you can't or won't get over. Shine on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.