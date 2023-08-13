4 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love & Break Up August 14 - 20, 2023

If life were easy, then it would be very boring. What makes life interesting is that it's in a flux state. We know that change is the only constant. We may think we can predict how things will go, but those are only assumptions. We can create our lives in such a way that we believe with all of our hearts that we are entirely in charge, but we will always have to confront change in whatever form it comes, whether it comes to us as tragic or joyful. During the week of August 14 - 20, 2023, we will once again experience a change, which may not be what we are counting on. As it goes, with love and romance, change is not something we want ... not if it leads to an ending.

We want our romances to last, and unless we get serious signs that things need to end, we try our hardest to continue with them until that bitter end. This week may bring about that end, though it mustn't be painful. Four zodiac signs will experience much of their love and relationship during August 14 - 20, 2023. With the help of certain 'transitional' aspects in the sky, we will not only know that the end of our relationship is upon us but that we accept it, as well.

Moon sextile Venus will have us hang on for dear life. After the many Uranus transits tell us that this love affair is over, some may still cling to the past, thinking we can salvage what we know as unsalvageable. Our egos are fueled with Leo's final week of energy, and we may end up fighting with our partners ... these fights will reveal what needs to be seen, and once we see it, we won't be able to go back. It's OK. It's part of the plan. If you are one of the four zodiac signs destined for a romantic breakup, do not fear. It's meant to be and can be no other way. Keep your strength and press on, zodiac signs.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and breakup the week of August 14 - 20:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have been going over the idea of breaking up with your mate for a while now, and you are no longer content to have these thoughts taking over your mind. You need action and during the week of August 14 - 20, 2023, you will find that the only way to get to the point is by ... getting to the point. One transit, in particular, will topple the house of cards, and that is the transit of Sun conjunct Lilith.

What happens during this transit, for you, is that it makes you feel as though there's 'more' for you 'out there' and that while you don't feel you've wasted time being with the person you are with now, you are ready to admit that it's stagnant and negative. You need to move on, and hanging around isn't getting that done. This is the week you make good on that promise to yourself, ending situations that don't bring you joy.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You were in until you were out, and the problem with realizing that you are no longer in love with someone you are in a deeply committed relationship with is knowing that sticking around for more is merely punishment. You do not enjoy the pain or get some kind of masochistic thrill from any of it. Once you recognize your heartache, as you will during the transits of Mars trine Uranus and Moon opposite Neptune, you will become anxious enough to get up the nerve to do what you know needs to be done: end it. You have one life to live and trust that your partner will accept what needs to happen, as they play a large role in it. This isn't all on you, but you will get the job done.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You rarely feel this strongly about ending anything, as you are somewhat of a creature of habit and you've learned to rely on your habits, even when they bring destruction into your life. The thing about you, Capricorn, is that you're a lot stronger than you give yourself credit for. Whether you are a creature of habit or not, if the cons of your romance outweigh the pros, you do not wish to stick around for this.

You know what happens when things start to decline, and oh my, have they ever started that process? So much so that all you can see is the total deterioration of the relationship. The transits, Mars trine Uranus and Sun conjunct Lilith, exacerbate your need to end this romance. This is the right move. Stay the course and envision success.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon trines and opposes Neptune during the week of August 14 - 20, 2023, and you, Pisces, start to feel uneasy when this occurs. This is because you sense that a great truth is about to be revealed, and you know you can no longer pretend it doesn't exist. You've been having troubles in your relationship — wait, back up — these aren't just troubles. They are serious problems that you have both worked on to the point where you have thrown your hands up, knowing there is no resolution.

That's OK, Pisces. These things happen and while it may not be a part of the plan, you know that the plan continues, whether this person is in your life or not. You have faith that you will be fine and that your soon-to-be 'ex' will be just as fine. This needs to be done, so you shall end it promptly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.