3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes For August 21-27, 2023

Cancer, Taurus and Pisces have the best weekly horoscopes for August 21 - 27, 2023, but as Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo on August 23, there are a few things for everyone to remember.

First, words can sometimes hurt worse than sticks and stones — words can also set you free. Don't bottle up what needs to be said within you. Let it pour out of you whether you choose to do it in a safe space like a therapist's office or the company of a best friend or express it through poetry, writings or speeches. Festering wounds are worse to deal with.

Mercury in Virgo will retrograde from August 23 until September 1. Earth signs will have to watch out for this most of all. Instead of finding peace in stability and steadfastness, you may make more mistakes because of increased indolence or sleepiness. On the other hand, air signs will benefit the most from this retrograde period. It can sound counterintuitive, but the retrograde will protect you from your impulses.

Blue crystals are aligned with the energy of this week. So if you have a chunk of blue apatite at home or some other blue crystal, you can use it over the next few days to help you communicate better. This is especially true if you have recently suffered grief and have "lost" your voice. A tea ritual with butterfly pea flower tea is also indicated for the same reasons.

Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for August 21 - 27, 2023.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your luck will shift dramatically as the week progresses. At the beginning of the week, you may feel bored or stagnant. Your chores and responsibilities will be your focus. Then, once the middle of the week comes around and then the weekend, you will feel the change in the air. Surprises and good experiences will be waiting for you over these days.

This week, the transiting Moon in Scorpio and then Capricorn will be perfect for you. And so will Mercury in Virgo. If you must go into your cave and turn introverted, don't shame yourself or allow anyone else to do the same. Something special is brewing inside you — allow the introversion to bring something unique to the surface.

If you haven't recently expressed your love to your loved one, this week is perfect for doing that too. You can pick up mini greeting cards for every person close to your heart and write them something fun, goofy or loving. Just do this only for those who love you, too, or you will give away your good energy to the unworthy and the energy vampires.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your intuition will be at its peak this week. Pay close attention to your feelings, bodily sensations and sudden aversions to certain things or people. Ideas and inspiration will also be abundant for you this week, so make sure you don't miss them!

If you are considering starting something new or embarking on a new adventure with Jupiter in Taurus, now's the perfect time. Uranus will lend you more courage too. Just be more surefooted as you move forward at this time. With Mercury Retrograde coming up, taking more considered actions is betters. With Mars in Virgo on the verge of moving out of the sign into Libra, this is the last window of opportunity for many of you before waiting for another.

Also, scripting manifestation or visualization meditation is the best technique this week if you are trying to manifest something into your life. The former will help you narrow your desires and identify the problems and pitfalls that may make you regret your wishes. The latter will help you heighten your emotions so you can use that power to draw your manifestations in.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you can lead a person to water, but you cannot make them drink it. Keep this in mind as you go through this week. You will come across people and circumstances that will pique your compassion and make you want to reach out and help, but try to hold back and see if your kindness will be appreciated or seen as an irritation. Don't allow anyone to talk your ears off, either!

Neptune in Pisces is your main astrological driver this week. With its opposition aspects to Mars, Mercury and Pallas, you will come across people and circumstances that will reveal to you the follies of your past and potential follies of the future. Don't ignore them. You are on the best horoscopes list this week because you needed to hear this. It's a gift from Saturn in its weird way.

Also, fish will be extremely lucky for you this week. Don't go and purchase an aquarium to capitalize on this! Fish-keeping is highly labor intensive. You can tune into this energy instead by eating seafood or river fish. If you are vegetarian or vegan, symbols of fish, sculptures and drawings on paper will also help you tune into this good energy. You can share this good luck with your family as well!

