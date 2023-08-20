3 Chinese Zodiac Signs With Great Love Horoscopes From August 21-27, 2023

You get to write your romantic destiny this week. Do you want to immerse yourself in the heat of love and sweet feelings? Or do you want to take a step back and make sure you haven't lost yourself in the whirl of your relationships?

Whatever you decide is the correct answer. After all, love starts with self-love and we should always tune into ourselves and see if we are okay as we explore the terrain of love.

This week, the i-ching hexagram of love is wind over the mountain (#53).

No one can say that people who chatter a lot and wear their hearts on their sleeves feel less than those who are reserved and silent about their feelings. The former's affections can run deep just much as the latter's can reveal total indifference, and vice versa. Don't make quick judgments based on outer appearances. Only time will tell the reality.

Chinese zodiac signs with lucky love horoscopes from August 21-27, 2023

1. Rabbit

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is stronger at the beginning of the week than at the end. This may be because of work commitments that suddenly take up your weekend time. It can also be because of a long-distance situation. Don't let the distance convince you that the affection is less. Writing letters to your significant other will help you realize the depth of each other's feelings more than simple voice or video calls.

If you are single, there's a high possibility you already know who your true love or soulmate is. Something is blocking the two of you from coming together, but it's not sinister. It can be hesitation on one or both sides because of past experiences. Or, it may be a new interaction that still requires time to grow.

Communicate effectively with your partner this week if you are in a relationship. Your luck in love depends on it. This is especially true if you or your partner were raised in a household where you felt you had to walk on eggshells for safety and mental peace. Little by little, you must show each other that you are each other's haven. And it all starts by being courageous in your communications.

2. Horse

1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Horse, be careful of the content you consume this week. Be it movies, TV shows, books or podcasts, they influence how you think about love, leading to either great experiences and positive changes or negative consequences. Sometimes toxicity can guise itself as a joke and convince us it is harmless until we repeat it to someone else and they look at us horrifiedly.

If you are single, likely, you won't find your true love this week, but you are on the lucky-in-love list for a reason. The universe is gently guiding you to the best outcome for your life, and some of you are actively participating in weaving that story. Keep showing love to yourself and be compassionate about your wounds and baggage. The stronger your platonic relationships are at this time, the better your romantic relationship will eventually be.

If you are in a relationship, don't let hurt feelings make you blind to the facets of the situation. Whether an in-law is involved or a matter of unspoken feelings, try to breathe deeply and let the stress pour out of your body. Then, examine the situation from the perspective of everyone involved. It doesn't mean you have to suppress your needs to make someone else happy. This exercise will help you determine where you and your partner (and the other people involved) face challenges in your communication or communication skills.

3. Snake

1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Snake, your luck in love this week is so extraordinary you will feel like you are floating on a cloud most days. Just ensure you don't let pessimism and cynicism ruin this good experience! If the universe offers you blessings, why turn away from it and say it's too good to be true? Instead, look at it as a window of opportunity to make the most of it.

If you are single, you need to examine your parents' relationship now. Some of you face challenges in your love life because of unresolved feelings about your parent's relationship. This is especially true if a divorce or some other heart-breaking pattern was part of your life while you were growing up. The only way to break the generational pattern is to be aware of it.

If you are in a relationship, you and your partner must remind each other to be more patient. Both of you are growing and evolving, and the only way to hold on to each other through thick and thin is to acknowledge it and be patient. Gentle affirmations and loving words will help as well. And so will listening to podcasts about love and relationships and their challenges.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.