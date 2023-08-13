3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 14, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 14, 2023. Some of you need to look within instead of outside for the answers you seek. You already know the right decision but it's scary to think about. For a few of you, this situation is related to a romance that feels star-crossed on the surface but hides fundamental incompatibilities. For the rest, you are bottling up your emotions and are setting yourself up for a massive conflict by not speaking your mind. Take baby steps if needed, but don't suppress what your gut tells you to do.

There's an overabundance of energies in Leo today with Moon, Venus, Sun, and Lilith in the zodiac sign, so if you feel extra impatient or get the case of the jitterbugs, now you know why. The best way to channel this energy is through up-leveling your creativity. You can do that to your wardrobe, your hairstyle, or even on social media. Just beware of playing pranks on people today — it won't be received positively.

Today is also a great one for letting go of bad habits or cutting ties with the past — a cleansing ritual will do you a lot of good. Draw a bath and dissolve pink Himalayan salt if you feel called to, then soak yourself to wash off any negativity stuck to your aura. You can follow it with a regular bath to complete the cleanse.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 14, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, don't let pettiness drag you down today. Whether it's with your friends, in your circle, or at your workplace — stay clear-headed and don't take sides if you don't know the full picture. Your manifestation powers are heightened right now, so if you are not careful, you can accidentally invite toxicity into your life. The more clear-headed you can stay, the better you will be able to guide your magic.

With all the planets and asteroids congregated in Leo, you are winning today's cosmic wars. Even Pluto in Capricorn won't be able to dampen the good vibes. Just make sure you're not taking any of it for granted. Sending gratitude into the universe after every win or good turn will bring even more positive experiences over the day.

Also, today is an excellent day to conduct a Moon ritual. Since the Moon is in the waning phase and nearing a full Moon on August 16, now's the time to cut cords with those who don't serve you anymore. You can dive into your subconscious with a meditation track to help you understand what to do next.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you are your champion at this time, so don't feel discouraged if you don't have any supporters around you. As long as you lean into your power and drive, you can see through the challenges of the day (and week) without a hitch.

Mercury conjunct Pallas in Virgo opposite Neptune in Pisces and square Vesta in Gemini will reveal many truths today. Some of them will be easy to bear, but others will make you question your intelligence. Don't beat yourself up for not knowing something — at least you do now; that's what counts.

If you feel called to, a Sun ritual will help you tremendously. You can do it simply by sitting on a lawn or the roof of your house while the Sun is rising and then practicing breath meditation. You can also make offerings to the Sun. Flowers, incense, and precious stones are good choices for that.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are the master of your destiny today. So pick your battles wisely and make the most of the day! You are entering a promising phase of life right now because of Ceres in Libra opposite Chiron in Aries. With South Node currently in Libra and North Node in Aries, the experiences over the next few weeks to months will slowly help you let go of the memories and habits that trigger you badly. You will find compassion within yourself too. Today is just one of the days on this cosmic spectrum of evolution and personal change.

Of course, with Mars in Virgo, you may feel less than optimal when accomplishing what you want but hold fast. Mars will move into Libra very soon. Once it does, the paths will open up for you once again. Although, with North Node in the opposite sign, you won't be able to avoid conflict situations entirely.

Now's not the time to mope over past mistakes and beat yourself up over something you did in ignorance. Use this experience to your advantage and change the course of your personal history. This means taking a chance on love again but with a different mindset and expectations for many of you. Success blesses those who refuse to settle for good enough.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.