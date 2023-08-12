3 Specific Zodiac Signs Feel Powerful On August 13, 2023

The winners are ... the three zodiac signs that are so in touch with who they are today that we might all have to stand back and just give them a standing ovation. Self-confidence and self-love take over on this day, August 13, 2023, and for the three zodiac signs who will feel it to their very core, we will know ourselves as forces of nature. We are here to save the day.

This is the day we 'get' that job, tell that person we love them and choose to do the right thing at the right time. We are working with the bold and beautiful cosmic transit of Sun conjunct Venus, and for those of us who really 'let it in,' we will see that it most certainly does feel right to know and own the power within.

In love, we can think of today as the day it all comes together for us. If we've been at odds with a romantic partner, then consider August 13 as the day we make amends and start anew. There's nothing about the transit of Sun conjunct Venus that doesn't inspire forward thinking and optimism. We are the force today. We are the goodness that we seek. We bring the light wherever we go. Let there be light; we are here to share what's best in life. That's how self-love works. It fuels us with everything good so that we feel as though nothing can deplete us.

This is also the day to show off one's skills. If we are up for a promotion or know that those in the position of authority are looking at us and sizing us up, then it is during Sun conjunct Venus that we feel confident enough to show what we're made of. It's a great day to show off three zodiac signs. We're on top of the world, and our attitude alone will propel us toward the success we both desire and deserve.

Three zodiac signs feel powerful on August 13, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've spent enough time in dark places to know that living in the light is so much better. During Sun conjunct Venus on August 13, 2023, you will take that very seriously as your mood is so excellent that you won't be able to do anything other than shine, shine, shine. You are truly in your space now, Taurus, and if someone in your life happens to be with you during this transit, then your power will rub off on them as well.

If this is a romantic partner, then you can expect one of the most loving days of your life on this day. Work-related matters seem to smooth themselves out, and you have hope for the first time. You see the future and it is bright, and as of today, during Sun conjunct Venus, you feel like a force of nature. Someone to be contended with. Strong!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Life throws you up and down, yet you always manage to land on your feet, Gemini. Today, August 13, 2023, you realize that your incredible resilience is a natural-born talent. During Sun conjunct Venus, this talent seems to flourish in ways that bring you immense self-confidence. Rightly so! You deserve to feel good about yourself, as you are a rare gem.

Yes, you've seen some dark times, but during Sun conjunct Venus, all you can see is light and wonder. You are, for the first time in months, fearless. In love, you already see the outcome and it is good. There are no arguments or upsets with your partner today; all you can do on this day, August 13, is smile at each other knowingly and with love.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As the Sun in Leo grows stronger and stronger, so do you in body, mind, heart and soul. You are simply unstoppable these days, but on August 13, 2023, during the transit of Sun conjunct Venus, you'll feel like you've hit pay dirt. This grand achievement will look like you, figuring out you had the power all along. In the past, you liked to pretend that you were all-powerful because it seemed impressive, but on August 13, that power will be yours to hold. Power, in your case, means self-love.

You are good, Leo ... there's no need to pretend anymore. You are the best, and while that doesn't necessarily mean you are better than others, it most certainly lets you feel good about yourself, inspiring you to treat others very well. You will be popular and well-loved during Sun conjunct Venus.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.