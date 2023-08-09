3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 9, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 9, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. If you feel anxious today, stop and take a deep breath. Fill your lungs, let your shoulder and abdomen relax, then release the breath in one gusto. Do it three more times for a total of four times. You are never too early or late. It's all a frame of mind, and you can easily change your circumstances to your favor.

Retrograde Venus in Leo trine Chiron in Aries is the main astrological driver of the day. Matters of the heart and romance will be brought to the surface for consideration and deliberation. Do you truly love the person you think you love, or are you only with them because you need something? Lost loves and broken relationships may plague some of you too. Triggers will be a-plenty.

Trust your intuition if it tells you to be careful around a particular person. They may try to mask their inner toxicity, but nothing can fool their intuition. This is even more important if this individual is in some sort of authority position and is influencing their charges into groupthink. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 9, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 9, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today is the perfect day to flex your manifestation muscles, Capricorn. You are super strong in this arena today, so you might as well use it. You can create a vision board or sit quietly with a visualization meditation track plugged into your ears to help you. Some of you are itching for a victory or a certain goal to get checked off the list sooner rather than later. Try to breathe deeply if you get impatient.

Moon in Gemini is in a weird relationship with Uranus in Taurus today. You may remember something or experience yearnings that are out of the ordinary. Even if they make you uncomfortable, try not to brush them off unless you are busy. At least try to journal your feelings around this situation once you wind down at the end of the day. You are on the best horoscopes list because, despite the queasiness you may experience, the energy will direct you to something good for you. It can be a meal, an item you need to purchase, or a friend to speak to. Going with the flow is safe, at least in this case.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, no matter what happens today, know that you are protected. Some of you will face a crisis during the day that will test your faith in the universe. It can be a challenge or obstacle you knew was coming towards you. Don't lose hope and faith. This situation is clearing out the toxic and unwanted from your life and will pave the way for something extraordinary. You are on the best horoscopes list, even if the experiences feel otherwise.

As Juno slowly moves towards the last few degrees of Cancer and prepares to move to Leo, you will experience situations that draw your attention to those who claim they are loyal to you and those who are loyal, whether they proclaim it or not. With Pluto in Capricorn standing opposite this energy, your loyalties and proclamations will be scrutinized now, so be conscious of your actions.

If you haven't poured love into yourself lately, now's the time to do it. Do something that fills your heart with joy. Watch a movie, eat popcorn, go out with friends, talk to your partner or anything else. You know what you need. If you don't, stand in front of a mirror and ask yourself what you want. You can also do this in front of a wall if you struggle with self-image issues.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

An end and a new beginning are in store for you, Gemini. Some of you are already in the middle of it. You don't feel so good because this situation or person has been part of your life for very long and is intertwined with your happiness. Nevertheless, this break will lead to something even better in the future. Sometimes the best things to happen to us don't feel all that great at the moment, almost like having to pinch one's nose and swallow bitter medicine.

With Moon in Gemini today, don't be surprised when the things you want to say fall easily off your tongue, even if you have been struggling with it recently. You can take advantage of this energy by seeking out the people with whom you have to resolve certain conflicts or to whom you wish to convey your deeper feelings. Also, exercise and play will help you unwind and center yourself today. So if you are athletic, lean into your sporty side to let off some steam. Hit the neighborhood basketball court or go to the gym. Air hockey counts, too, if you love jamming with your friends at the arcade. The more you allow your blood to pump freely and quickly through your body, the better you will feel.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.