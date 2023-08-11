3 Zodiac Signs Ignore The Warning Signs In Love On August 12, 2023

The last thing we ever want to think is that there's something 'wrong' with our love life. Once that little tidbit of doubt gets into our heads, it undermines everything we do, and we cannot rest until things get sorted out. Sorting things out means admitting something is wrong, and our biggest problem is accepting something wrong. We can go years before owning that reality, and on August 12, 2023, during the Cancer Moon, we will know with all certainty that we either confront this truth or fall prey to it and watch it destroy us.

The warning signs come to us way before the Cancer Moon hits, but during this sensitive season, we realize that we need to do something about it or suffer the consequences of inactivity. Three zodiac signs have been down this road before and so when we recognize those warning signs, we may be more ready to accept them and deal with them, but that doesn't make it easy, and that certainly doesn't cancel out the fact that we've been ignoring them all this time. August 12 brings us Code Red. We must look at our love lives and address what's gone wrong. Enough with the pretense because it's doing nobody any good.

During the Cancer Moon, we are not only sensitive and moody, but we are intuitive and that intuition will lead us to want answers. Why do we feel this way? Why do we not trust something? Why do we suspect our partner is up to something 'no good?' There's an old expression that is so radically obvious that it's the only one that does the trick for today's experience and it goes: If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck ... it's a duck. Get the point? Here are the three zodiac signs that know it's a duck and yet pretend it's a chicken.

Three zodiac signs ignore the warning signs in love on Augsut 12, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Despite all your friends seemingly knowing what's best for you, you have chosen to explicitly ignore their suggestions as what they've been telling you inconvenience how you look at your love life. How dare they, these inconsiderate friends? How could they even suggest that the person you are with is a fraud? And yet, they seem to 'feel' it in the air, and they have told you that, for some odd reason, you're the only one who doesn't see it.

During the Cancer Moon on August 12, 2023, you won't be able to stop your mind from wandering. Are they right about your romantic partner? Is there something you should be looking at here? They are right, Cancer, but during the Cancer Moon, you won't take what they say seriously, which means you'll learn what you need to know ... when the time is right.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Is it that everyone is laughing behind your back, or are you just paranoid? What's going on today, August 12, 2023, is that you seem to be the only clueless person here, as everyone you know has you pegged for a sucker. You do not see your romantic partner as anything other than an angel sent from heaven, yet the world cannot believe you've fallen for their schtick.

During the Cancer Moon, you will stick to your guns and champion your love life, defending it as if it's worth defending ... when it's not. You will wake from this reverie and all of your good friends will shake their heads and desperately refrain from saying, "I told you so," but they were right Sagittarius. You don't accept it, and during the Cancer Moon, the truth will hurt.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The warning signs have been there since Day One regarding you and the person you are with. Everyone in your world sees what you are doing, and they all feel that you've intentionally blinded yourself to what they feel is an obvious truth: your partner doesn't care about you. That is something you could never and will never accept, and during the Cancer Moon on August 12, 2023, you will decide that it's better to be hurt by friends than it is to get the truth that this person that you adore so much could not give a crap about you.

You don't want to accept that because that would make you an absolute fool, and in your mind, as long as you deny the truth, the stronger you remain in your lie. Something is going on and it's not right, Aquarius. Sooner or later, the truth is going to come out. Better sooner than later, truly. Wise up.

