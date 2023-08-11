The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 12, 2023

The Cancer Moon is sensitive for three zodiac signs, and on August 12, 2023, this day it may have us feeling a bit tender. Raw nerves are less easily soothed during the Cancer Moon. We develop them in the first place during this transit. We're a little too in our heads today, and we all know what a good case of overthinking does to a person; it turns us into nervous wrecks. On August 12, 2023, three zodiac signs can expect to react poorly to whatever stimuli they're given, and our overreactions may end up causing us even more grief than we should necessarily take on.

While the Cancer Moon can bring strong feelings of love and intuitive hits on what is good for us, there's a tendency here to doubt what we have, or rather, what is good. An element of distrust comes with the Cancer Moon, which has us wondering if all the good we have is really ... all that good. Is it? Are we? What's going on?

We are on our way today. We let our fear of success destroy all we've worked hard to bring forth. Our doubt gets in the way of all we achieve. Worse, we aren't even sold on our doubt; it's just 'there' being a nuisance. We don't doubt ourselves, but during the Cancer Moon, it seems like doubting ourselves is our only option. How weird.

Three zodiac signs are skeptical about their self-worth, but it all rises to the surface during a transit like the Cancer Moon. August 12 should be a fairly difficult day for these three zodiac signs. Is it a day that will cause permanent damage? Oh no, not to worry about that. Let's just get through this one day, and tomorrow, we're rewriting the entire thing, OK?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 12, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Self-doubt has been your nemesis throughout your entire life, Gemini, and quite frankly, you're sick of it. You do want to grab hold of that super confident being that you know it exists within you, and yet, you keep getting thwarted by transits like the Cancer Moon on August 12, 2023. It's as if you just can't get a break, and that kind of thinking may snowball today.

To avoid making it a pity party, you might get angry with yourself for 'being so weak.' It's not that you're weak, but you are overly sensitive, and that's the whole deal. During the Cancer Moon, you feel the universe has conspired to make your life particularly miserable and it's just not that way. Take responsibility for your happiness and forge a path you can rely on. Don't overthink it!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You would think that every day in Leo season would be a good one for you, and while it hasn't been all that bad, you can't help but feel a little melancholy on August 12, 2023. You may be too stuck in memories with the Cancer Moon in the sky. 'Oh, how wonderful it used to be,' and that kind of thing. You are enamored with the past 'you,' making you feel that the present is not enough.

Of course, it's enough, Leo, but on August 12, 2023, during the Cancer Moon, you won't see it that way. You may be a little mopier than usual or feel disappointed in things you might not have considered only a day earlier. It's as if you're trying to justify your gloomy mood, and the advice here is just go with it, work it out of your system, and then move on.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may feel today, August 12, 2023, that things aren't working out as you thought. You feel a little shocked at what you might call a failure. Something didn't go as expected and while it's not a big deal, you can't help but see it as this massive failure. This makes you feel bad, or rather ... YOU make you feel bad, and having the Cancer Moon on high doesn't help the situation much.

You're just a little too raw today to take in the advice of friends, and you may even find that you are snappy when snappiness is the last thing you should show. People do love you and they want to help. You don't have to open up to them, but your best bet would be to avoid snapping at them. Take time to indulge your worst thinking and snap out of it, yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.