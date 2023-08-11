3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 12, 2023

Being lucky in love on August 12, 2023, isn't about sunshine and light or skipping through a meadow of wildflowers. Today's luck comes with a 'mature' twist. We're looking at, transit-wise, Moon trine Saturn. During this event, we tend to focus on foundation and stability. We want to know if the romantic relationships that we are presently in can stand the test of time, and we are willing to have the important conversations that let us know what we need to know. Let the romp through the flower field happen another day. We want to know that if there's to be a romp, it's to be with someone we trust will be their 'apres-romp.'

Three zodiac signs make it their business to cut to the chase on this day. If there's something to discuss, we discuss it fearless and purposefully. We're not hanging around doing anything today. We are working towards a goal and that goal is to know whether or not our time is being spent wisely. While that might not seem like the height of romance, we must admit that while Moon trine Saturn is in the sky, romance is only part of the equation. We are here today to figure out whether we are secure or whether this is just fun and games. Because, for these three zodiac signs, it might end now if it is just fun and games. We're in it to win it; this isn't a temporary fling.

Moon trine Saturn is an important transit for those not playing games with their love life. Game time is over, and yes, it was a blast, but on August 12, 2023, we want more and aren't afraid to ask for it. Partnerships are made or broken on this day. Romance takes a temporary backseat, so we're on the road to success if we can handle that. Which zodiac signs will have luck in love on this day, during Moon trine Saturn?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 12, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have come to a point where you need to establish certain realities; one is security in love. You are no longer interested in taking risks, and while that might sound dull or predictable, the idea of predictability is exactly what you feel you need. On August 12, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will know in your heart that if the relationship you are presently working on — doesn't have a strong foundation based on truth and devotion, then you don't see the point in it.

Today, you will bring this up to your partner, but that is only because you have realized that this person is special to you. You wouldn't bother trying this hard if you didn't feel they were worth it, but they've proven right for you. To secure the deal, you must discuss the less-than-romantic 'real life' points with them. Talk is your road to success.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are quite happy to put romance on the side right now as you trust it will always be there should you and your partner want it to be in the spotlight. However, today is not that day. Today, August 12, 2023, is when you and your mate get down to business, meaning it's time to discuss the future.

You've established that you both trust each other and that being together 'forever' seems like the only logical next step, but how to do that is something you personally feel is systematic. During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, things like 'systems' and 'organization of thought' are in their utmost power, and you can utilize this when it comes to your relationship. Use the power of communication to iron out the details, and know you are on the road to great relationship success.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today is a 'let's get to the point' day for you and your romantic partner. You are quite happy together and that's a good thing, but neither of you wants this 'quite happy' relationship to fall into the doldrums. So to spice things up, you feel that you need a plan. You aren't interested in killing the spontaneity, but you don't feel secure just flying by the seat of your pants. You want to nail downs certain 'rules' within the context of the relationship.

What better day to set up those rules than August 12, 2023, as the transit of Moon trine Saturn is there to assist you and keep you on track? This romance means the world to you and you don't want to see it fail, but you also don't want to be obsessed with keeping it successful. That means you need to establish order and that's what today's talks with your partner will be about. Don't be afraid. This is how we get things done, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.