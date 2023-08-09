3 Specific Zodiac Signs Fall For The Wrong Person On August 10, 2023

If the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, then days like today bring us situations that all seem better if we found someone else to be in them with. We seek out the wrong person today because we are looking for the right person, but our judgment is so far off that we can't help but fall into the trap we've made for ourselves. During Moon square Mars, on August 10, 2023, we will see how our lack of patience and inability to wait leads us to the wrong person and how we fall in love with that person just because ... they're there.

Nothing satisfies us today; this is almost a way of life for three zodiac signs. Moon square Mars boosts that charge and has us seeing that the only possible way to find happiness is to seek it out in people that seem 'glittery' or glamorous. We fall in love with the shiniest object, the most impressive and attractive person. We believe they are the road to happiness on this day, and we go after them as if they are some kind of personal love savior.

Naturally, we are completely off base. But, because we are so impulsive and needy, we ignore all the red flags and warning signs and we let the person who is the wrong person for us know that we are here to love and honor them. They take the bait and thus begin a love affair that ends in tears. We have zero insight on this day, during Moon square Mars. The three zodiac signs who cannot see the signposts ahead are the ones who will fall for the wrong person, the worst choice they can make.

Three zodiac signs fall for the wrong person on August 10, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Moon square Mars alters your judgment and has you seeking qualities in people who do not have them. You don't like feeling as though you are desperate, but today's transit makes you feel as though you are missing out and that perhaps you should expand your horizons when looking for a mate. The problem with today, August 10, 2023, is that you expand too far, allowing you to see things in people that don't exist.

You see the good and beauty in potential partners where there is none, and that's not to put down the person you have your eyes on but to wake you up to assess what's going on here. You would be advised on this day to keep your eyes open and be a little more discreet with your choices, as you could easily let someone into your life who is bound to let you down.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Frustration over how things are going in your own life forces you to believe that you have to do something about it NOW, or you'll forever be alone, and on August 10, 2023, you set out on a journey to find someone ... and that person will be the wrong person for you. You are just sick and tired of being on your own and during Moon square Mars, you'll try to fall in love with someone.

That doesn't mean you will fall in love with them, though; it means that you want to be in love so badly that you'll convince yourself that 'this is it, the big one!' It's not the big one, it is, in fact, the worst one, and during Moon square Mars, you won't be able to tell the difference until it's too late. Do yourself a favor today and measure the worth of the person you think you are in love with. Are they all that and a bag of chips? Think twice, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today has you falling for someone you don't like, which presents a very odd situation for you. You don't want to admit to yourself that what you feel for a person is purely physical, yet that's all you feel for this person. To justify your attraction, you will take the power that comes with Moon square Mars and try to convince yourself that this person is much more than an object of lust to you, and you will fall in love with them intentionally.

On August 10, 2023, you will learn the hard way that they met your attraction in return but that they, in truth, have not fallen in love with you. You have put your heart on the line for nothing. They do not love you. On the other hand, this could make for a good fling if you're willing to admit that the attraction is purely physical.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.