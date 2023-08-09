3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 10, 2023

It's hard to keep track of reality on August 10, and what's meant by that is, we take everything a little too seriously. That leads to us to getting upset quickly over things we haven't thought through. If someone says something to us that we don't understand, but it sounds slightly insulting, we take no time to figure out what they meant. We automatically jump to the worst assumptions.

This is typical of the effect that Moon square Mars has on us. We unconsciously think of ourselves as so precious that we end up breaking over the smallest of suggestion. We're just on edge and ready to be insulted, even when we're standing in a room, alone. It's as if we need to fill a quote or something, and to get our share of insults, we go out and find it. That's the 'Mars' part of Moon square Mars. We are in active pursuit today of being hurt.

Three zodiac signs will make an art of this. The art of Moon square Mars; it's a book that hasn't been written, and yet these three zodiac signs will definitely write their own chapter on August 10, 2023. We all know days like this; someone says something to us, and it's as if we bypass all logic and go straight to 'how can I misinterpret their words so that I can feel bad about myself.' A weird day, indeed.

The atmosphere is thick with Leo energy right now, and that amplifies just about everything we feel, whether it's good or bad, and on August 10, 2023, we will mix that energy with the transit of Moon square Mars and three zodiac signs will get exactly what they went looking for: a hard time.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 10, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It doesn't take much for you to take things the wrong way, and even though you know this is a bad habit of yours, you may not be able to help yourself on August 10, 2023 as Moon square Mars takes over and has you seeing just about everything 'through a glass darkly.' Your behavior will be interpreted as passive aggressive, as you'll end up getting a lot of attention for making someone else feel bad about saying whatever they say to you that upsets you so much.

You won't weigh their statement, you'll just assume the worst and make them pay for even thinking about opening up their mouths. It's not an easy day for you because you refuse to let things just 'be.' It's as if you want a fight, and you really don't know why. That's Mars energy for you, right there.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On some level, you know that you're the one who is intentionally misreading the messages you believe are coming from the people in your life, and yet, you go for it with all the gusto you can get. It's as if you are looking for a reason to feel sorry for yourself, today, August 10, 2023 and maybe if you show this side, someone will come to your rescue and say something nice to you.

During Moon square Mars, you have a private issue that concerns you; you realize that it's YOU who is on your own nerves, but you can't just admit that, so you blame others for what you feel about yourself. If you are not happy with the way you look today, you will project your own self-doubt on the nearest person and make them into the bad guy who sees you as less than beautiful. You will get angry at them instead of being angry at yourself. It's all about projection with you today, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you are unhappy with yourself, you invite everyone else in, as well, and on August 10, 2023, during the harsh transit of Moon square Mars, you will make sure that nobody gets away with saying anything nice to you. What that means is that you will go out of your way to twist people's words today.

If you are complimented, you'll thwart the compliment and somehow make it that the person who is complimenting you is really making fun of you. Moon square Mars brings out your neurotic side, and you, being the defensive Sagittarius, will defend by deflection; you don't want to hear the good part. You only want to hear what's wrong because that's what's going to justify you mood. And, you recognize your mood as brusque, irrational and wrong ... still, that doesn't stop you. You won't stop until you're thoroughly miserable. And then, you'll move on. La de dah.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.