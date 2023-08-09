The 3 Zodiac Signs Are Happier After A Breakup On August 10, 2023

A romantic relationship only works when we can discuss things with our partners. Without good communication, we can almost count on the fact that sooner or later, we're going to run into trouble and because we lack the drive to 'talk it out,' we end up miserable and on the verge of collapse. Today is the day we learn that lesson, and what might feel like 'the hard way' will soon show us that proper communication skills may just be the road to happiness. And, on August 10, 2023, the ironic part is that the road to happiness may come from our break up.

The transit is Moon square Mercury and it encourages us to talk. If we are in a relationship that completely stifles us or makes us feel bad, then there is no reason why we shouldn't talk it out. What's about to happen on this day, August 10, is that our talks will result in some honest-to-goodness conclusions, and today concludes that 'this isn't going to work.' It's like taking the needle out of the eye. The pain of what was no longer needs to be today's pain. We can free ourselves from a partnership that doesn't work because we finally got the nerve to say what's been on our minds. Through communication, we know that breaking up is the only option.

It will be an obvious choice for the three zodiac signs who canst with both themselves and their partners: breaking up is what e both parties feel better about themselves. It may take a while to get to where both people are willing to admit this, but once we get it, there's no going back; breaking up will cleanse the emotional palette. These three zodiac signs will be much better off after the breakup.

Three zodiac signs are happier after a breakup on August 10, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Let's face it; you tried as hard as possible to keep your relationship strong, but you've come to admit it's not working. You don't want to keep up the charade for too much longer, and while this wasn't part of the original plan, you will find that on August 10, 2023, you won't be able to fake it until you make it any longer.

The days of trying are over, and during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you will find that it's a lot easier to talk with your partner about the possibility of ending it than you thought it would be. The person you are with is a good friend, and they feel that taking the relationship into romance might have been a mistake. You'll see that breaking up allows you both a new opportunity to explore the friendship. Nothing is lost.

RELATED: The Hardest Zodiac Signs To Break Up With — And How Quickly They Move On

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might be balancing two ways of thinking on August 10, 2023. Because of Moon square Mercury, your dualistic thinking will make you wonder if you might be better off without your partner while simultaneously fearing what it would be like without them. As the day progresses, you'll get one last 'push' alerting you that it's best to end the relationship and move on.

This is, surprisingly, much less dramatic than you'd think, as both parties seem ready to take that leap. Once you leaped towards each other ... and it was good. You did the right thing and it worked out for both of you. However, time and life have changed, and you're both mature enough to recognize an ending in progress as it happens. You will be happier on the other side of this breakup. Trust in that.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's not as though breaking up is something you like doing. Still, you are also not keen on staying in a relationship you find dead. 'Dead' often happens enough in romantic relationships. Some survive it and live on as friends under the same roof, happy to stay together without the heavy romance push, and then there's you, who doesn't want that kind of life.

During the transit of Moon square Mercury on August 10, 2023, you and your partner will become 'no more.' You will break up with them, and they with you, and you'll call it a day. No heavy drama, no bitter sniping, just the acceptance that certain things must be, and what must be for you to reclaim your happiness is a real and verified breakup. It's time. Good luck.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.