3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Mind About Love On August 2, 2023

So, check this out: Pluto square Node is a super interesting transit and it has the ability to affect us in some very eye-opening ways. What this transit can do for three zodiac signs on August 2, 2023 is that it can make us back-track, which means that, we might feel as though we're moving along at too brisk a clip in terms of love and relationship. We like the fast pace, but Pluto square Node alerts us that we are missing something, and that perhaps we are seriously going too fast. Fast enough to bypass certain things that we need to know, and that's what's happening today for these three zodiac signs in love and in romance. We suddenly feel the need to put the brakes on our relationships ... not 'end' them, just ... back up, breathe and think.

Pluto square Node is here to make sure we know what we're doing. We don't want to leap into anything that requires us to sign on for life without reading the fine script on this so-called 'contract.' Today is the day we read those lines. Today, August 2, 2023 is the day when we back up, take that breath, and regroup so that we can see things clearly. This is not a race; this is life and love. We need today so that we can see what's actually going on here, and while it may not necessarily be 'bad,' it might give us pause for thought.

Essentially, what Pluto square Node may do for these three zodiac signs is instill in us the idea that we are strong enough to pull back and survey our love lives; there is no need to rush in. We will go at our own 'perfect' pace. We may see something in our mates that gives us a clue as to who they really are, and rather than accept or reject, we feel strong and wise enough to 'see where it all goes.' We aren't sold yet, but then again, we're not leaving, either.

Three zodiac signs change mind in love on August 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The last thing on this Earth that you'd ever want to do is actually break up with your romantic partner, but these days, you have to admit — you've had second thoughts about them. Instead of trashing them and moving on, you feel as though you have many 'second chance' cards left and you will continue to dole them as long as you don't feel foolish doing so.

During the transit of Pluto square Node, you will notice that your partner keeps on revealing bits and pieces of their nature to you, and what you will realize is that it's up to you to introduce the idea of compromise. Yes, on August 2, 2023, during Pluto square Node, you will see that there are things about your partner that you might never be able to accept, and maybe that's where YOU change, Taurus. It's all good.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today brings on doubt and surprise where your romantic partner is concerned; you aren't quite sure you can live with one of their personality traits, but who is the problem here, Cancer? Is this their problem or your lack of tolerance for their problem? During the transit of Pluto square Node, on August 2, 2023, you will come face to face with your own inability to accept, and while this may result in you literally breaking up with your partner, you may also realize that your reaction is over the top and excessive.

What you will come to know about your partner may just be that they are not you, and while those kinds of things are obvious, they still need to be understood. We often times judge the world around us according to what 'we would do' or how 'we would act,' which negates their own personality or originality. Today is the day that you consider that your partner is simply ... another person, and that needs to be OK with you.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today puts you into an odd frame of mind: is it them, or is it you that you have a problem with, meaning ... are you unjustly accusing your partner of being something you don't like, or are you just looking for something to find 'wrong.' Pluto square Node will have you reconsidering your love for the person you are with, and this might not necessarily be a wise decision on your part, and the thing is, you know it, too.

You know that you can be a harsh judge and that you're not always right, and you also know that you tend to seek out what's negative in the person you love, possibly because that person brings out vulnerability in you. On August 2, 2023, you would do yourself a favor by standing back and weighing the info because condemning it. You are smart and loving, but you may want to bring compassion into the equation at this point.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.