3 Zodiac Signs Feel Unloved On August 1, During Mars Trine Jupiter



We don't want to come across as self-pitying babies today, but there's a truth that accompanies today, August 1, 2023, and that is today makes us feel as though we are being ignored. If we are in romantic relationships, that feels like being unloved, and the weird thing is that...none of this might be true.

We just 'feel' unloved today and that's what happens when Mars trine Jupiter affects three specific zodiac signs. This is a very powerful transit, and while it can do wonders, it can also tap into the places in our psyches where we feel alone, or set apart. Jupiter is all about expanse, and what happens on this day, for three zodiac signs, during Mars trine Jupiter is that it makes us feel very alone in a big, wide world.

Sounds a little self-pitying, I know, but these kinds of psychological undertones are part and parcel for Mars trine Jupiter's modus operandi. This is how it goes, and whether we are loved or not, we can't help but feel as though nobody is paying attention to us. And we may not even want attention; we're not self-pitying babies, but we are a little...paranoid, and that's what happens when this Mars transit influences these three zodiac signs at the top of August, 2023.

We know we did nothing to make people ignore us, in fact, we might have even gone out of our way to be anything but ignored, but on August 1, we may not be the priority; that spans into our love lives as well. We tend to think of love as this all-encompassing thing that always has us in the number one place of someone else's attention, but every now and then, even our partners have 'something else to do.' We'll translate that as us, being ignored, today. Inconvenient! Still, we'll survive. It's only a day. Tomorrow...the world!

Three zodiac signs feel unloved on August 1:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You might end up feeling a little off put today, Libra, as you don't feel that you deserve the treatment you are now getting from your romantic partner, which is actually 'no treatment' at all. You don't understand why your partner has basically pushed you aside, but during Mars trine Jupiter on this first day of the month, you may see that they have other 'more important' issues to take care of. It's OK, you'll stick to yourself and you'll deal with it, but you might take on a resentful tone when speaking to them.

They, in turn, won't really be listening so it's best to reserve your energy. You are not your partner's number one focus today, and if that makes you feel as though you are being ignored, don't sweat it. Perhaps they have a legitimate excuse and you'll get to hear all about it tomorrow.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may find that holding on to your temper today may be more difficult than you think. You are clearly not getting your point across, and on August 1, 2023, during the transit of Mars trine Jupiter, you will notice that your romantic partner seems to hardly acknowledge your existence. This makes you feel really bad and will have you questioning yourself as to what you did that was so wrong to merit such evasion.

Why are they so blatantly ignoring you, and what on earth did you do to be in the position of having to wonder. You feel as if you've been left alone, and while this is nonsense, you won't be able to shake the feeling that you have somehow been stranded in the desert all by yourself. You are not being ignored, Scorpio, so don't throw a fit. It's just that your partner has plans that don't include you and it would be a good idea if you could just accept that.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The only thing worse than great expectation is the disappointment that follows when the expectation goes unfulfilled. Hello first day of August, 2023. You may have had it in mind that today was going to be some kind of special day between you and your romantic partner, and yet, with Mars trine Jupiter in the sky, it looks as though the plans have been changed.

You 'expected' things to look a certain way, and now that your partner is clearly out of reach, you wonder what the heck happened, and why today? Wasn't this 'supposed' to be your big day together, or was this something that was only in your mind. Assumptions don't work well in a world where communication is key, and during Mars trine Jupiter, you'll find that next time it's better to talk it out, rather than wait on assumptions to pan out.

