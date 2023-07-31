3 Zodiac Signs Need Change In Their Love Life On August 1, During Mercury Opposite Saturn

On August 1, 2023, we will be "digging in the dirt to find the places we got hurt." What we will walk away from during this time is the knowledge that we don't have to stay in those places, and that being 'hurt' isn't necessarily a full time job; we can leave. We can move on, and when that hurt is something that is happening right now, in a romantic relationship, we will know that on this day, during the very smart transit of Mercury opposite Saturn, change must happen because if it does not, all things will collapse. And that is what these three zodiac signs will be going though on this day, August 1, 2023.

We may recognize certain patterns starting to form in our relationships; maybe they were cute in the beginning, but the joke is no longer funny, and as this dark pattern starts to becoming what we now know as our 'way of life,' we are jolted into reality: this cannot be. Something is going to happen today that's going to cross the line, and if you are one of the three zodiac signs who will be most affected by the mega-power of Mercury opposite Saturn, then you will know that change is needed if this love life is to remain a 'love' life.

And so, today is the day we change our love lives. We know that change is needed and we know that we are a part of that change. It can't be 'all them,' and in knowing this, we take initiative; we do the work, or at least, we begin the work. Honest conversations will take place on this day, August 1, during Mercury opposite Saturn, so let's do our best to get things back on track again. Break the bad patterns and set up new horizons in love.

Three zodiac signs need change in their love life on August 1:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you don't want to readily admit to your partner is that you are starting to feel bored, and if you could only get the nerve, you'd tell them how you feel. The only thing that's ever stopped you is that you don't want to hurt their feelings, but what's happened is that the more you let it go, the worse it gets.

They aren't going to change without being notified of what they're doing wrong, and on August 1, 2023, you will finally get that nerve and you will deliver your message. When the transit of Mercury opposite Saturn is in the sky, it has a way of making you feel like you've got an ultimatum hanging in the air...you know for sure that if you don't move on it, you'll be stuck forever in complaint mode, and you definitely don't want that. Make the move, Taurus. Do it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You need change in your love life because you've started to see certain things go sour and you do not want things to go down that way. On August 1, 2023, you'll want to start the month out fresh and that might take bravery, Cancer. Fortunately, you have the transit of Mercury opposite Saturn to help you out, as this event can jumpstart your ability to speak your mind and get what you want.

What you want is change, and not just because you see things becoming a little too lazy in the love department, but because you see certain negative things coming into play and that cannot go any further. Today is the day you'll approach your mate with suggestions for a 'new plan,' and they will be open to hearing you out. Now, it's on them to make good of what they're heard, and there's a good chance that they will.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Doing things by the book is a way of life for you, so when someone deviates from the plan, you become annoyed. What's worse is when this happens in your love life, as it has been deteriorating for quite some time and all because you believe that your partner has 'deviated' from the original plan.

On August 1, 2023, during the transit of Mercury opposite Saturn, you will confront them, fearlessly, and you will tell them that there are things that you would like to see change, and that you are very serious about. You are also very capable of coming to a compromise and you are willing to do your part. If you've been amiss, then you will rectify your wrong doing, but first things first: you have to have the conversation. Honesty is the best policy here, but get to the point: change is needed if this is to work out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.