3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 9, 2023

We definitely have a problem today, or at least, three zodiac signs do. It's August 9, 2023 and our main agitator goes by the name of Moon square Saturn. Today we are going to see conflict and abrupt behavior; is we are one of the three zodiac signs most affected by this transit, then we will definitely want to be alone. What we will find to be the most annoying thing about the day is that, because of Moon square Saturn, we don't feel that there's anyone out there who understands us.

While this may seem to others as a royal pity party, it's actually quite serious. Nobody likes to feel misunderstood, or worse: spoken for. Today we will see that the quieter we stay, the more others come in to write the words for us. In other words, Moon square Saturn on August 9, 2023, has people speaking for us, and what they say is all wrong. Argh!

Where this hurts the most is in our romantic relationships. We may not be able to express ourselves on this day, and so when our loved ones come in to try and decipher what we're 'not' saying, they just get it all wrong and that hurts even more than having it all out on the table. Why can't they just mind their own business and leave us alone? Well, because they can't. If we retreat into our own worlds, they believe it's part of their job as 'lover' to pry us out of it. And that's where it all goes downhill.

During Moon square Saturn we don't just want to be alone, we need to be alone. The trouble is that nobody wants to grant us that little request. Today is hard for those who can't get it together, and we feel if everyone could just back off, we'd be able to cope with it all. These three signs will have a rough day, today, August 9, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 9, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today, August 9, 2023 definitely makes you feel like you're the only one who thinks the way you do, and it also seems as though every time you try to express yourself, someone 'out there' misunderstands you. As an Aries, you resent this, because you feel as though you are being perfectly clear. However, during Moon square Saturn, you will see that you can't please everybody all the time, and that if you continue to try, you'll just keep on bumping into people who really aren't interested in your 'revelations.' You feel like you're making great and positive strides in your life, and yet there's someone who is very close to you who will throw that monkey wrench in, just to upset you. Because you are smart, you will do what you need to do to avoid too much conflict: you'll stay quiet and holed up. You know how to take care of you, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are not ordinarily someone who gets themselves into a corner, but the corner you'll be in today, August 9, 2023, is the one you didn't count on, and what this means is that your romantic partner has created a situation for you that you can't get out of. And, you resent it. Your resentment, however, doesn't show up as a temper today; because of Moon square Saturn, you feel as though your only power lies in silence, and so you incorporate silence as your method of protection. This is a day where you see that no matter what you do, you are unsupported; this partner of yours has already chosen to misinterpret your words, and so why bother giving them more fuel for their fire? Today is rough on you because you would much prefer to be kind and magnanimous. Not happening today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Ordinarily, you can handle just about anything, but on August 9, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Saturn, you will feel as though you've been so misunderstood that you'll want to just back out and keep to yourself. You don't feel the strength to explain yourself and the last thing you want to do is try to justify your reality, as it's yours, after all. This is a day when some in your life acts in such a passive aggressive way, that you don't even know how to react to them. They may tell you that they're only trying to give you what you want, but apparently 'what you want' is something that exists only in their mind and not in yours. You will resent this person for being so brash and insensitive, but because they've already made their move, you'll feel that your only course of action will be inaction. Moon square Saturn has you feeling trapped, and that's the last thing a Sagittarius wants to feel.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.