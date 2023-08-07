3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 8, During Venus Conjunct Lilith

Behold the art of seduction in play. Here we have a day that might be considered as lucky. We can't help but feel as though we're just dripping in charisma, and when we think that way, we like to share it with those who appreciate our charms.

During the exciting and alluring transit of Venus conjunct Lilith, which comes round today, August 8, 2023, we will see that our confidence in love pays off. We are as seductive as we think we are. We're ready to show off and prove ourselves to be the best. In relationships, we are here to make our partners feel even more curious about us than ever before, and if we are just dating, or looking, then today is a very good day to impress someone.

Three zodiac signs come with a natural appeal that some may find irresistible, but during Venus conjunct Lilith, it's as if the fire gets turned on high. We are a force of nature during Venus conjunct Lilith, and how could it be any other way? Lilith's energy is known as highly charged and sensual, and in conjunction with Venus? Well, that's a match made in the celestial heavens. We should all benefit from this transit. However, leave it to the three zodiac signs here to kick it up.

Let's also remember that we are not the only attractive today. With Venus conjunct Lilith in our corner, we tend to find others highly attractive, even if we've never noticed them. So, August 8, 2023, is for the lovers. It's a great day for those who wish to express themselves physically. We see the beauty in ourselves as well as in others, and well, that can't be a bad thing, can it? Which signs rule during Venus conjunct Lilith?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 8:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When you want to turn it on, you are nothing short of stadium lighting, Taurus, which means that you are bold, bright and able to light up the entire sky with your charm. You are not only noticed by your romantic paramour on this day, August 8, 2023, you are revered in ways that you may even laugh at.

You have charmed your partner into such a state that they will not be able to resist you, and that is because you know how to work the ways of Venus conjunct Lilith; you are naturally spellbinding. You glamour your mate with the power of a vampire, and they most certainly don't mind being your wiling victim. With respect and love, you bring your love games. As a Taurus, you won't let a transit like Venus conjunct Lilith go without taking full advantage. This day is all yours, darling Taurus.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are quite used to being the one who knows how to get people to notice you, and during Venus conjunct Lilith on August 8, 2023, it will be as if you've turned your powers way past the highest mark. You are on fire today, and you know it ... and so do passers-by. That's right; unassuming and innocent people will be enthralled by your dark charms today, Libra, but you only have eyes for that one person, and lucky them. Indeed.

No fantasy can't be made into your reality, and if it includes your romantic partner, they are in for a day of near miracles. You are here to please, charm and delight, and you'll find that everything you engage in suits you perfectly. You love being desired and today shows you that this is only the beginning. Venus conjunct Lilith is good to you, Libra.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's time to get out the manual on being a proper Scorpio because when Venus conjunct Lilith is in town, you will be living the dream, my friend. Not only are you in good shape, but your self-confidence is what dreams are made of. All you need to do on this day, August 8, 2023, is point your little finger in the direction of whomever it is that you want, and BANGZOOM, they will avail themselves to you.

While this sounds more like fantasy than reality, you know what you are capable of, and in love and romance, let's just say that the sky is the limit—finally, a day when you can express yourself how you like to express yourself. You and your romantic partner may end up remembering this day for a long time to come. Enjoy it while it's hot, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.