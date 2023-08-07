The Last Quarter Moon Brings A 'Rough Week' To 3 Specific Zodiac Signs August 7 - 13

By the way, things are panning out this week regarding how the cosmos will affect us. It looks like we'll be going through a lot of 'stop and go' action. This sentiment pertains to love and family matters. We're in the heart of Leo season now, and tempers are bound to flare. We may intend to be very good and end up very bad.

Several adverse transits accompany us throughout the week, and they may very well put us to the test. We'll see many square formations in planetary transiting, which usually means we'll look at polarized situations. They are wrong. We are right ... that sort of thing.

Three zodiac signs will take things to heart which may not benefit us during certain astrological transits. As the week starts, we tangle with the transits, Sun square Jupiter and Moon square Pluto. Automatically we know that egos will balloon and, well ... pop.

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus may help soothe things out, but the only problem is that that smoothness may only set us up for the next fall, as the Moon square with Venus approaches and then later on squares with Uranus. Here, we see how the universe hands us a few situations we may not be prepared to cope with. Will we cope? Of course, we will, but it may be challenging.

We're sliding into Moon square Saturn, which will likely be our turning point. During this time, we will know what to do and what might make us happy or sad. What we'll be needing during this week is patience and acceptance. We will do what we must, and sometimes we will 'fight the system.' Whether we win or not is up to us, as some of us here will not welcome that we need to accept. These three zodiac signs may find it hard to become truly adaptable during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023.

Quarter Moon in Taurus: three zodiac signs with a rough week August 7 - 13:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Alright, you'll swim upstream this week, Taurus. That doesn't mean you won't reach your goal, but your resolve to get there must stay on target, and your will must remain firm. You can achieve what you set out for, but during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023, you may find that you will be tested almost to the point of breaking.

What's fortunate is that the problems you will encounter are not your own, but your empathy may become your worst enemy, as you feel a little too much for the people around you who ARE having a hard time. You must stay strong for them while not getting sucked into negativity. Use your empathy to help them. Do not 'become' them. Stay strong, and you'll be able to ride this week out.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may run into some unexpected trouble this week, Leo, and while there's a good chance that none of it is damaging or permanent, that may not stop you from overthinking it or causing yourself more stress because you are very worried. You can't help but feel anxiety; as it goes with anxiety, it's impossible to head off at the pass. When it comes, it comes, and there's nothing much you can do about it other than to claim it as your own and live it out.

This is a good example of where living in the moment works well. Know that whatever you're going through is as it should be and that nothing lasts forever. The week of August 7 - 13, 2023, may be hard on you, but nothing will take more than it has to. You will rise above it, and you will move. Don't overthink it, Leo.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll be having a week of ups and downs, and while these moments will be relatively easy to cope with, you may feel a little manic during the 'ups,' which will set you up for great come-downs. Try to keep an even keel on your expectations this week, during August 7 - 13, 2023, and know that you are in the healing process right now. Y

You will graduate from this process shortly, but remember that you are only human, and things take time. You might be told that you are being selfish, but the truth is, you don't have the bandwidth for the complaints or needs of other people during this week. You need to tend to yourself, and you will. Small disappointments need to be seen for what they are, so do not make mountains out of molehills. Everything works out for the best in the long run, so hang tight and carry on, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.