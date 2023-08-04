3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 5, During Sun Trine Moon

Today's a no-brainer for being lucky in love, as we have the definitive 'lucky in love' transit of Sun trine Moon. It just doesn't get any luckier when this transit is around, and on August 5, 2023, three lucky zodiac signs will get to live it out for real. We might even say that today is boring simply because we're so content with what we have. There is no drama to upset the balance and nothing we can find to ruin our day. It's one of those 'no news is good news experiences, and in love, we who are in the know, know that's some of the best stuff around.

This may not be the day we meet the love of our lives, as that is too dramatic an action for Sun trine Moon to be involved in. When we say it's a no-brainer kind of day, we mean it. August 5, 2023, is for the couple already established in their love. Romance comes easy and kindness and compassion are second nature. There are no surprises today, but there is the affirmation that whatever we're doing ... we're doing it right.

Three zodiac signs welcome this transit into their hearts and homes, as the Sun trine Moon does wonders for security and safety. We trust and listen to our partners as they communicate with us. We are not hogging the attention today or sulking around, hoping to be noticed. Today is one where the feeling is easy and peaceful. It's the day we may not write about in our diaries, but it gives us enormous peace of mind. These three zodiac signs will participate in the goodness on August 5, 2023, during the Sun trine Moon.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 5:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Happiness in the home may seem like a trite idea, but you are completely down for it, and you'll get to experience the beauty of the mundane dream on August 5, 2023, during the lovely transit of Sun trine Moon. It's time to kick back and relax, and you'll be happy to know that your romantic partner is not only right beside you during the relaxing but that they are pleased on this day.

That's what will shine for you; the idea that you haven't seen your partner this happy in a long time. Something must be up, but it certainly isn't drama. On this day, during the Sun trine Moon, what may be noticeable is that there's no pressure. You both don't feel the need to impress each other or defend yourselves for one reason or another. It's as if you are both on level ground and everything feels equal. Compatibility rules on this day, during the Sun trine Moon.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's nothing remarkable about this day ... and you are loving it! Nothing like a day off from the high drama and insane pressure of your everyday life, Leo. Today brings you the fortune-bearing transit of Sun trine Moon, affecting your love life like fresh air and sunshine. This is what you've needed, and it seems that the person you are with feels right at home with the laid-back energy accompanying this transit.

It's nice to have very little to do occasionally, and that doesn't necessarily mean today brings complacency ... but it sure does feel good to know that there's no pressure on you and that if all you want to do is slide back into your partner's welcoming arms, then whoopee! That's just what you'll do. This day won't go down in history, but the day's vibe will surely be appreciated.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Nothing like a day when everything falls into place and nothing causes a disturbance in the Force. Today is that day, Libra, and on August 5, 2023, you and your romantic partner will finally get that day you've wanted for a long time. Today brings you a whole lot of ... nothing, and you love every minute of it.

During today's transit, Sun trine Moon, you'll get to experience what it's like to get along with your partner in such a way that you might even end up laughing over it. Were you ever at odds? It will be hard to think that anything could ever go wrong. This day brings luck and a carefree attitude towards your love life. That doesn't mean laziness, although some pleasurable naps may be involved. Hey, we could all use a nap now and then, right?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.