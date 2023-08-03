3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 4, During Moon Conjunct Neptune

Many people here will relate to what's about to occur on this day, August 4, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune. This transit gives us the idea that we 'know it all.' It's not that we know it all, but because we are so passionate about what we believe, we may push it a little too hard when we try to make others get on board with our thinking.

We are idealistic during Moon conjunct Neptune, and as we've all come to know — that doesn't always fly with the opinions of others. It's hard to go all fundamentalist on a friend when they have their own set of ideals. Today, we see a clash of the titans, and if one of those titans is your friend, let's just say that it will be a rough day.

Now that it's also Leo season, our idealism is kicked up a notch, and for three zodiac signs, that means that we might be just that added an extra bit of obnoxious today. Of course, we don't see ourselves as obnoxious. After all, we're RIGHT, right? We don't see past our opinions today, which might be regular and acceptable on any other day, but it will feel like an insult during Moon conjunct Neptune on August 4, 2023. We will defend ourselves against the nasty ways of others ... even if those ways are not that nasty.

This day will be rough and weird for the three zodiac signs, who will be the prime examples of what Moon conjunct Neptune does to a human being. Confusion is high, and expression is jumbled. Hang in there. It's not going to last. Well ... nothing does, does it? We'll be OK, zodiac signs. Stay the course!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 4:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you understand that you're on the right track, you ensure that everyone in your vicinity knows what's on your mind. You are a force of positive energy. The only problem with that is on this day, August 4, 2023; you'll be working with the weird energy that comes from Moon conjunct Neptune, meaning you might be alone in your thoughts.

What's also known is that the people in your world know what it's like when you get like this, and they tend to either roll their eyes or back away from you while you push, convince, and stand on your platform, expounding. You love being the center of attention, but today may have your audience fleeing the scene as you can be too much. Just because you think something is good doesn't mean the whole world suddenly needs to sign up for it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Now that you're on the other side of some big event you've mastered, you honestly think you are now the world's greatest authority on whatever topic. You did achieve something great, but as far as your friends and acquaintances go, what you have to 'sell' might not be exactly what they want to hear about 24/7. You're kind of oppressive today, and people will look at you as if you're stuck on being right.

During Moon conjunct Neptune, you must teach everyone how to live sincerely; that will make you an outcast. You are 'too much' today, Virgo, and on August 4, 2023, you'll see that, even though you are great and passionate, your opinion is not for everyone and it might be better to just back off and use some discretion.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Has anyone ever told you you can be too much sometimes? Well, during Moon conjunct Neptune, you can prove them right. When you get on a roll, you're like a bulldozer. You become the complete and total salesperson who won't shut up until the door is shut in your face. Even then, you'll keep on knocking and going for it.

On August 4, 2023, you will feel like you are some kind of genius and believe with all sincerity that you're not only on to something, you are here to save people. You feel as though you have the magic touch, the right words to say and the power within you to change lives ... and while you might be right about that, you are a little too biased towards it all being 'your' way. You aren't open to other people's interjections today. It is your way or the highway, making today feel ough for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.