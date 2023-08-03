3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 4, During Moon Entering Aries

Here we are, midway through that transit with the Moon moving from Pisces into Aries ... and we feel it. It's Leo season, and everything we experience during this time has that extra little 'charge' to it, and when we're talking about love and romance, it's almost as if something has been ignited.

Thoughts of love are no longer thoughts. they are becoming actions, and as we cross in the Moon in Aries, we look at the confidence we need to make our love lives more than 'just thought.' Right now, we're still a bit hesitant and shy — that's the Pisces influence, and on this day, August 4, 2023, we may start to feel the stirrings of a wave of confidence coming on.

Today is when we know where we are going with this love trajectory. We know who we want and what it takes to get them. We don't want to run out of steam, so we know we must strike while the iron is hot. During the Pisces Moon, we calculate our moves and prepare our minds. For three zodiac signs, this day represents the ultimate new beginning. We're on the runway now. We haven't taken off yet, but that's the plan, Stan.

What makes today feel so lucky when it comes to love for these three zodiac signs is knowing we will be successful. Failure is not an option! We know this in our hearts, and with that said, today is all about making it happen. Tomorrow, the world — but as of August 4, 2023, it has to start somewhere. Come on, Barbie, let's go party.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on August 4:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Hope is on high during today's transit of the Pisces Moon and on August 4, 2023, you will finally feel as if 'you can do it!' And 'it' is all about getting the nerve to approach the person you like and letting them know that you're not only interested but 'more' than interested. You feel charming; you feel as if you could dazzle this person into paying attention to you, and honestly, you're probably right about this feeling.

Sometimes when we feel attractive or 'charming,' we manifest those qualities in reality, and this is where your day is heading, Gemini. If obstacles are in your way, you see them as stepping stones — things to learn to deal with and get past. You have a mission, and it's all about claiming your success. Today is just the beginning, but what a start you're getting.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have decided to place all of your neuroses on hold. If those negative traits need to exist, let them do it somewhere else because, during Leo season, you simply have no room for weakness. Today, August 4, 2023, brings you the Pisces Moon and with it comes the idea that you are what you eat, meaning, if you think it, you can be it, and what you're thinking about is being someone's lover.

You have had your eye on that one person for a while now, and being that you're single, and they're single ... and looking ... well, it sounds like a case of two plus two equals four. Everything makes sense, and it's time to rally your courage and get on to the person with your 'idea.' You feel way too good today to let that courage die down, so march forward, brave soldier and save the day!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Nothing could stop you today because, with you, it takes a long time to get to where you feel secure enough about yourself ... but once you're there, you're a force to be reckoned with. During the Pisces Moon, you think your dreams just await you to manifest them. You have more than hope. You have love in your heart and know that your intentions are as positive as they get.

If you are in love with someone and they don't know it yet, then today is the day you warm up to them and tell them how you feel. You'll be surprised at how open everyone is to you today. It's as if you've got the power to glamour people, like some kind of faerie. Faerie power sounds doable, so flutter your wings toward the person you love. They will NOT be able to resist you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.