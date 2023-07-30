3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On July 31, During Moon Trine Uranus

Not everyone will do as well as the three zodiac signs, which will take to the transit of Moon trine Uranus on July 31, 2023, mainly because these three zodiac signs can see what needs work and apply themselves to it. Today is an interesting day for those of us who are in romantic relationships. In a way, today's transit of Moon trine Uranus brings out our progressive, amiable side. We want to try new things and listen intently to what our partners want to say. By 'progressive,' we mean adaptable and willing to change. We see a stricter future, but we also realize that it will only be successful if we point out what makes things right or wrong within the context of the relationship.

While Uranus transits are always geared toward pragmatism, this one tends to promote positivity through realistic work. If two-ply two equals four, that's the equation template we need to work off. So, if something in our relationship works now, we need to refer to it in the future. However, we can eliminate it if we are bold enough to admit what doesn't work and name it OUT LOUD. Today, July 31, 2023, this very last day of July, is made for deep, meaningful conversations that have a benefit at the end of them.

Moon trine Uranus brings out the 'mature' person in us, regardless of age. We might be very young and just starting a relationship, but we have had our eyes and ears open. We're not naive ... we want to learn what makes a relationship work, and because we have put aside our egos, we can use this transit to the best of our abilities. During Moon trine Uranus, these three zodiac signs will walk away with new, powerful knowledge.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 31:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel as though life has handed you so much opportunity that you'd be remiss if you didn't put all these smarts to good use. On this day, July 31, 2023, you will realize that you are just about to walk into August with your romantic partner. It's usually at times like this when you like to take stock of what you have to prepare for the next month.

During the Moon trine Uranus transit, you and your partner will do your monthly 'check-ins' with each other to ensure the other is doing alright. This is a good time for both of you to hash things out. Are they still upset over so and so? Are you still feeling that pang of resentment that started at the beginning of July? Because you are a progressive couple focused on romantic 'health,' you find no problem doing this as a ritual, and today is one of those days.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's taken you a long time to get into the swing of being in a serious relationship, but now that you have made it second nature, you want it to last. You love your partner and feel you can trust them with your life. That's all good, but so much trust is built on transparency. Today, July 31, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you will find that checking in with how your partner is mentally, physically and romantically is not a bad idea.

Your interest in their romantic health will touch them, even though they are used to you being a responsible and caring partner. Still, keeping this kind of attentiveness as a regular habit doesn't hurt. That's what makes the two of you work so well, and during Moon trine Uranus, you'll see just how well you work together.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Working together with your mate is one of the joys of your life, but it hasn't always been this easy, and you know that if things are to keep up, you need to be on top of them. That's how July 31, 2023, works for you both. During the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you will find that you don't need to follow the rule book of other couples. You know what works for you, and if those other couples have great working partnerships, then good for them.

However, you and your mate have your way of doing things, and you both have discovered that if you stick with the plan, all things slide into place … just as you like them to be. Today's a very lucky day for you in love, Pisces, as Moon trine Uranus supports your feelings of trust and progressive thinking. What may not work for others works well for you and your partner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.