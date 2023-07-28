3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love (& Romance) On July 29, 2023

Three zodiac signs will soon find out that today, they are the luckiest when it comes to love and romance on July 29, 2023. If there's anything we have working for us today, in terms of love and romance, it's the transit of Moon trine Venus, which is practically created for the purpose of bringing compassion and empathy into our lives.

The day is July 29, 2023 and we are ready to go. While Moon trine Venus is capable of bringing goodness to almost everyone, there are definitely three zodiac signs that will reap the rewards of such a dynamic and positive transit. Today is a very good day for lovers who wish to understand their partners. We have to be in a generous state of mind to accept the vibe that Moon trine Venus offers, and it just so happens that these three zodiac signs are able to do just that.

What we may also notice on this day is that our partners are very welcoming to us, meaning, they are just as compassionate and empathetic as we are. This makes for great conversation, but also gives us a chance to do a bit of fun showing off. If we've ever been inhibited around our mates before, today should make it easier to do things like...confess secrets, or share private thoughts that only we think are worthwhile. We will be surprised and delighted by our partner's reaction to us today. Today brings balance to relationships. It equals things out.

Three zodiac signs will take in the transit of Moon trine Venus and use it to its greatest affect. We will see likeminded behavior between couples happen today, and we will get to enjoy our day spent with the one we love most. July 29 brings no threat, no tension; we can make the very best of this day if we open our hearts to the cosmic force that is Moon trine Venus.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love (and romance) on July 29:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You needn't fear scaring someone away today, Aries, as on July 29, 2023 you seem to have a way with words that is not only seductive, but alluring in ways that your partner cannot resist. While it's true that you can, at times, be intimidating or 'scary', today is not one of those days, and that is because you are ensnared by the power that comes along with the transit, Moon trine Venus.

This transit makes words flow from you as if you are some kind of natural speaker; you know the right things to say to put your partner at ease, and when they feel good, you feel good. July 29 allows you insight into your partner's character and there are things about this person that you didn't know...and they happen to be things that please you enormously. Today is a brilliant day for sharing interesting ideas and giggly 'knowing' stares.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

No matter how many times your romantic partner aggravates you, you tend to keep on forgiving them, because the truth is ... you just love them to pieces and you can't help it. There are no perfect people and today brings that knowledge to a head for you. What you've got is what you asked for, and you love it — meaning 'them.'

During the transit of Moon trine Venus on July 29, 2023, you will just kick back and smile while looking at the person who is in your life; are they perfect? No way. Are they the best thing that's ever happened to you? Oh hell yeah. You have fought hard in the past with this person, but Moon trine Venus lets you know that whatever happens between the two of you, you will stick together like glue for the rest of your lives — because you both want it that way.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You can easily admit that you're not always the easiest person to get along with, which is all the more reason why, when someone does love you and accept you as you are, it's a good thing, indeed.

Today is that day. Today, July 20, 2023 is the day when you see just how into you this person is it's as if you were made for them, and now that you think about it, with the help of Moon trine Venus, they seem pretty much made for you, too.

Such great luck you have today, Gemini! You tend to be jaded when it comes to love, thinking that it may just not be in your cards, but you can't shake the feeling that today brings you which is the knowledge that you are loved and adored by this one very, very special person. Don't let them get away!!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.