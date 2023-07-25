July 26 Horoscopes: How 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Day This Wednesday

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 26, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Whether it's raining where you live or bright and sunny as a day can be, the energy today will feel very good to you. Even if you are stuck indoors, your creativity will spark like never before. It's all because of Moon in Scorpio sextile Mars in Virgo. Some of you may even do something impulsive that will directly put you at crossroads, like standing up to an aggressive mother-in-law, applying for a home loan or signing up for therapy.

Venus trine North Node brings another layer of mystery to the day. Since the North Node leads us to our destiny and Venus deals with all things love, don't be surprised if today's circumstances feel very fated, especially in matters of the heart. Some of you may even meet a stranger who doesn't feel like a stranger.

Also, if you haven't thought about your health recently, think of a tiny change you can make that will positively impact you if implemented diligently over the next few months or weeks. It can be the decision to eat more veggies, wake up one hour early so you can work on your secret side project, or something else. The time is now to take action. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 26, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 26, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today is a good day for spending time with your family and letting your heart run wild. If you have children, you can share this good energy with them by taking them to the park or the local basketball court. For others, this energy will show you a glimpse of your future, and you will like it.

Moon in Scorpio trine Saturn in Pisces makes the day great for indulging in the things that bring you joy and peace, even if the rest of the world finds them boring or weird. For some of you, immersing yourself in your work brings you the most joy.

It's less about being a workaholic now and more about living a lifestyle that feels right to you. Others can do as they please. Some of you will feel mentally invigorated by this energy as well. Play a game of chess or anything else that appeals to you. It looks like good fortune will be by your side today, regardless of the challenges posed by life. Now's not the time for a gratitude ritual. Wait for August 1, when the Moon is full once more.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The person you choose to spend the rest of your life often determines the quality of your life. You will be confronted by this question today, Cancer. It may be because of a surprise proposal from someone. It can also be because of a decision to invest in stocks of the company where you work.

With Juno in Cancer trine Moon and sextile Uranus, you will find yourself evaluating (and scrutinizing) the people you have in your inner circle. Some of you realize that the adage "you are the average of the five people you surround yourself with" does not look too good for you.

Maybe it was fine when you were young and carefree, but the consequences are stacking up now. Not in a good way. All this can sound dreary, but sometimes the best thing to happen to us is a sudden realization that we must evaluate our life before the dumpster catches on fire. For a lot of you, your intuition is behind this nudge. Don't dismiss it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your day will be heavily influenced by spirituality. It can be because of a friend you happen to bump into, but it can also be because of a look back at your past and realizing that you have come far now. Neptune trine Sun and Juno are responsible for this.

Pluto, Neptune and Saturn are retrograde at this time. That's some heavy-duty focus on internal things. Being a Pisces, you cannot escape the cosmic effects of these outer planets. You feel them more intimately than most of the other zodiac signs. Some would call it a curse, but you are on the best horoscopes list for a reason.

Now's the time to ask yourself if you have been doing too much for everyone else and too little for yourself. It's not selfish to think about your well-being. How would your loved ones feel if you suddenly fell sick or were taken advantage of because you didn't respect and care about yourself enough to watch out for them? Saturn in Pisces is not an easy master to appease, but these questions will only make the path forward easier for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.