3 Zodiac Signs Resist Change On July 25, Due To Moon Square Pluto

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on July 25, but what is it that makes today so hard for them? Change is something that we all have to deal with, yet not everyone wants to accept. July 25, 2023 brings up the idea of change to three zodiac signs, and while these signs may usually come off as strong and wise, there's a hesitancy that comes along with today and it shows up as resistance to change for these people. Today we are looking at how the transit of Moon square Pluto holds people back, while simultaneously pushing us forward. It's a weird place to be in, and only three zodiac signs get to feel this way. Something good is coming, but getting there is going to be the obstacle.

Moon square Pluto is a strong transit and often times it represents a need for change, not just 'change' itself. There are many of us who think we have it all together 'as is.' We don't feel we need change, even though the idea of it rings as true; it's that truth that we wish to ignore today. We don't want to be advised, and we don't want to take in any 'helpful' suggestions; we're closed to the idea of intervention. We seriously believe we know best, and while on some level that might be true, we are still blocking out the idea that we are here to progress rather than remain stagnant.

And so, Moon square Pluto rocks the boat for us. What we think is perfect 'as is' may be the very thing that we have to look at. And we aren't going to get anywhere in this life if we just look. July 25 represents that day that we either understand the changes that need to be made, or we reject them flat out, which will have us going nowhere fast. Which signs will have the roughest reaction to Moon square Pluto on July 25, 2023?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 23:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been shown up by a friend and you do NOT like what they had to say. If you are to believe this friend, then you would have to admit that you were wrong, and if you admit that, then you'd have to change your ways. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, has you staring in the mirror and seeing something in yourself that you never wanted to see, and it's not very nice.

If you don't rearrange the way you do things, then you will come to understand that you are stuck person, and that's not where you want to be. You feel like you are in touch with your higher self, and so discovering that you NEED to change makes you feel as though maybe you aren't as in tune with the spirit as you thought you were. Your friend will jolt you into reality. Maybe it's their intention, or maybe it's not; either way, Moon square Pluto will have you making moves to improve.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've never really wanted to be told what to do, and really, who could blame you, but in your case, being told what to do means you have to listen....because you are a polite person who wants to come across as kind and gentle. Basically, you're just afraid of confrontation.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023 during the transit of Moon square Pluto, the confrontation that you will experience is jarring; you will hear this person out and whatever they have to say will register as the truth.

This truth will have you thinking about how you've been going about certain things in your life. You may even feel threatened by your own bad behavior. Are you really 'that' person? Today gives you tremendous insight on your own way of life, and you will see that there is definitely good reason for change and transformation. Time to wake up.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing you don't want to be told, it's now to live your life. And, on July 25, naturally, there's that one friend who is going to share their philosophy with you. They have plenty of 'helpful' examples of what you should do to create a better world for yourself, because they believe you're doing it 'all wrong.'

During the transit of Moon square Pluto, what they say, as nervy is it may sound, will have some quality kernels of truth in it, and this truth may disturb you to your core, and why? Because they are right. You have fought this knowledge off all of your life.

The truth is way too much to take mainly because it puts you in the position of having to be responsible, and that's the kind of change that utterly threatens your peace of mind. However, it may be time to consider the wisdom of nervy friends, Aquarius. Change may be ... inevitable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.