These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs May Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes On July 25

Which three specific zodiac signs will have the luckiest love horoscopes on July 25, according to astrology? If luck in love is our destiny today, then we have Moon sextile Mercury to thank for that booster shot. Today, July 25, 2023, is all about getting to the point; we have many things on our minds, things that have needed to be spoken about with our lovers, and we might find that we've spent enough time beating around the bush. It's go time. We feel safe and secure with our partners, and transits like Moon sextile Mercury let us know that we're in the right place at the right time to let our feelings show. Nothing to be afraid of today, and that means ... let's do this.

Three zodiac signs are more fortunate than others when it comes to the power of nerve and communication...and yes, 'nerve' plays an important role today. But the pay off is going to be so great, so it will be worth it for these signs to get their communication going. If we're to spend our lives with a person, or at least a formidable amount of time with them, then we need to cope with the idea that honesty is the best policy and that people's minds change all the time. We have to be willing to work with the changes, but in order to work with them, we have to know what they are. Hello communication.

July 25, 2023 brings the opportunity for this kind of rapport into being. Say, for instance, you love your partner, but you want to see 'so and so' happen. Well, you can't just assume that they'll pick up on what you're thinking because they are a great psychic. You have to come right out with it. So, bring it, zodiac signs. Bring your ideas to the table and let's see where it all goes.

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love on July 25:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you don't get something off your chest today, you never will, and so you seize the day, or rather, the transit, which is Moon sextile Mercury, and it's working for you all the way. There's something that you need to tell your partner, and you get the feeling that today, July 25, 2023 might just have them in a receptive mood — and you'd be right. Sometimes, they just shut down on you, and basically, that's what you want to talk with them about.

You need the communication and today is the day you literally communicate that need to your romantic partner. This is something they have let go of; they've become lazy and while they're still a nice person and a wonderful partner, you can't let this slip that far into shut-down mode. They have to step up and you have to let them know. Moon sextile Mercury is on your side with this one, Taurus. Be brave!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Every now and then, you feel as though you'd be better off NOT expressing what's on your mind, simply to avoid anything like a misunderstanding. The irony with you is that, as a Gemini, you're 'supposed' to be great at communicating your thoughts, but often times you end up putting your own foot in your mouth.

Still, during Moon sextile Mercury, you'll be inspired to change that pattern and just what you believe is necessary. You have to discuss something important with your life partner and it can wait no longer. What you have on your side is a transit that supports bravery and communication, so go for it, Gemini. Make today the day that it all works out for you. There's nothing to fear and your partner loves and respects you. Take that chance and speak up!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might come across as a taskmaster or someone who is almost ridiculously strict, but that's only because you're a little nervous about saying what you have to say to your romantic partner. And it surely isn't a scary thing, but it does take guts and when you get nervous, you tend to be rougher than you need to be.

Still, you're with someone who is totally open to you, so take advantage of the goodness that comes along with Moon sextile Mercury, as it's here to help you deliver your message. There really is no need to worry this one out, Virgo. You have every right to feel what you feel and you might be making a bigger deal out of it than it needs to be. Take the chance and speak you mind; your partner is there for you. Know this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.