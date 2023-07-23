The End Of July Could Be 'Slightly Difficult' For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

The end of July may be difficult for three specific zodiac signs this week. Considering that we've just entered Leo season, we must know that everything we do during the week of July 24 - 30, 2023, will be somewhat exciting, as that's the way. This means that if things go wrong, there's more than likely a situation where 'ego' plays a huge part, and hopefully when something goes right, there's something 'grand' or extremely hopeful about it.

While it's not a week of extremes, it is one where we can easily get stuck on something that turns into a distraction. We may set out with great intentions at the top of the week and feel nothing is working out as planned. This is also because we lock into our plans. If things don't go as planned, we tend to rule them out as 'good.'

This week has us grappling with the cosmic influences of the Moon trine Saturn, followed by Mercury conjunct Venus. The Moon will also square Venus, and Mercury will return in trine formation with the North Node and Virgo. We're looking at many communications taking oddball turns during the week. Once again, our intentions are good, but how we handle those intentions may do us more harm than good. There's also a lot of Venus energy, meaning the problems will revolve around love and relationship for at least three zodiac signs here.

As the week tapers, we're looking at how Uranus square Lilith takes the reins and steers us into uncharted territory, where our hearts are concerned. The Moon will transit through Capricorn, Mercury, Saturn Mars and Jupiter this week, bringing up many complex emotions. Generally speaking, this week will have its tests, but none so hard that we won't pass them. Welcome to July 24 - 30, 2023. Carry on, my friends.

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for July 24 - 30:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What might be somewhat upsetting this week, July 24 - 30, 2023, is that your friendships seem shaky. There's this one friend you've had 'words' with, and those words don't seem to go down well with either of you. You are at the precipice of ending the friendship, and you don't realize that they've already taken that step in their way.

You tend to believe that you are in the right, and you're a little stubborn when admitting that you could do or say something wrong. You like holding on to the image of yourself as this enlightened soul, but this week, you seem to leave a trail of broken hearts ... and they're all friends. However, This one friend isn't taking anymore of it, and you should know that after this week, they will likely not call you anymore. Sometimes things just ... end.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's hard for you this week is this dragging sense of disappointment. It's not that you made a mistake; it's just that what you did end up with less than glowing results, whatever that may be. You wanted so much more out of this week, and with transits like Uranus square Lilith hovering about, you feel you've somehow missed the boat.

It's as if you hyped yourself up for something that you believe would happen and all this week gives you is 'same 'ole, same 'ole.' What brings you down is the amount of effort you put into personal change and how the results are much less than the effort, and this could be health-related. You worked very hard to reach a goal, and this week shows you that that goal is nowhere in view. Keep trying, Virgo. Stay with the plan.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week holds that one thing in store for you that you detest: boredom. Oh, how you resent the idea that YOU, the great YOU, could ever find yourself bored. It seems that the lunar happenings have you spending too much time in your head, and when you get to overthinking, it doesn't stop.

You'd think that would alleviate your boredom, but it only pushes you further into your mind. What causes boredom and ennui is the idea that the outside world doesn't hold anything exciting for you. You're tired of your relationship and bored out of your mind with your job. You need a drastic change, but as of this week, July 24 - 20, you can only muster up replacing toilet paper in the bathroom. Not very ambitious ... and that's precisely why this week is rough for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.